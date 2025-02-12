Luciano Acosta's Exit from FC Cincinnati Closes a Chapter in Club History, Provides Opportunity to Reflect Before Moving Forward

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Every club has its chapters-some filled with triumph, some with struggle and a few written-in moments that feel like magic. For FC Cincinnati, the last few years have been defined by the kind of brilliance that turns belief into reality.

The Supporters' Shield lifted, many nights filled with a buzz of jubilation and the sounds of victory. A club returned to the success it felt in its early years after struggling to find its footing in a new environment. A climb back to the mountaintop where one of Major League Soccer's newest clubs became one of its models.

Through just about all of that, Luciano Acosta was there. A player whose feet told stories defenses wished they couldn't hear. Who's quality could turn a game on its head. These were the brushstrokes of the painting depicting a team rising to new heights.

An MVP, and since returning to MLS in Cincinnati after a brief stop in Mexico, one of the most game changing and dominant players in league history, Acosta etched his name into the league record books in ways that will never be forgotten. All with Cincinnati next to his name in those books, and the crest on his chest.

Acosta helped lead in a new era of soccer in the Queen City, with thousands of Cincinnati faithful donning the #10 on their back in support of their diminutive Argentine captain who's game was anything but. But this era is over now, and a new one is to come in its place.

After months of speculation spurred on by Acosta's confession following the final match of the 2024 season for FCC of his desire to leave the club, a resolution finally came. After four years in Orange and Blue, Acosta was traded to FC Dallas in the clubs first-ever Cash-for-Player trade. The new mechanism, introduced to MLS this offseason, allows teams to exchange unlimited funds for players, rather than the previous system, which only allowed for allocation money or other in-league assets for players.

In this deal, FC Dallas exchanged 5 million USD plus add-ons for the 2023 MLS MVP, paving the way for a new era at FC Cincinnati. An era without Acosta.

"As Lucho departs, we want to express our gratitude," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager in statement. "Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club. From helping secure the first playoff appearance in team history, to an MVP season leading to the Supporters' Shield, he has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."

"We will look to quickly add to our group with a player of elite talent and strong character."

The move fully opens a Designated Player spot for FC Cincinnati, and a portion of the transfer fee paid by FC Dallas to FCC for Acosta can be converted into General Allocation Money,allowing the club to continue to retool and add to the roster as the 2025 season approaches.

Luciano "Lucho" Acosta arrived in Cincinnati after a one-year stint in Liga MX with Guadalajara based club Atlas FC. He had joined Los Zorros from DC United after three seasons in the nation's capital where he became a noted commodity in the league, gaining interest from historic French side Paris Saint-Germain FC; going as far as the deal to the Ligue 1 side being reported as done and Acosta departing for Paris before breakdowns in negotiations.

After one year in Mexico, Acosta returned to MLS, signing with FC Cincinnati in March of 2021 on a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year, becoming the sixth Designated Player in club history.

Over those four years, Acosta would help FC Cincinnati achieve its first ever MLS Cup Playoff berth, win the Supporters' Shield and become one of the top goal scoring contributors in MLS history. He appeared in 125 MLS matches, 151 across all competitions, and finished his time with FC Cincinnati second and third all-time, respectively, in those categories. Acosta's 134 starts rank first all-time in club history.

Acosta also exits the club leading in essentially every scoring statistical category. With 54 goals and 72 assists, Lucho led the club in scoring in both categories, and in every individual competition. His impact was also unprecedented in that his 11 game-winning goals lead the club all-time in match-deciding goals and triples the number of games of any player with multiple goal contribution games.

The impact the Argentine number 10 left on Cincinnati went beyond the field as FC Cincinnati continued to prove itself not only as a sporting competitor, but a cultural one as well. Acosta was voted as captain of the MLS All-Star team in 2023 and 2024 by the fans, even with the second edition of his captaincy being hosted in rival city Columbus, Ohio. He was also voted to three straight Best XI's by the national media from 2022 to 2024, joining Brandon Vazquez as the first players in club history to be voted to the Best XI.

Similarly, in June 2024, MLS announced the FC Cincinnati Canvas Kit with Acosta on the back was the third highest selling kit in MLS. In September he was again named the number 4 selling kit, proving how FC Cincinnati's presence, locally and nationwide, was being felt.

Through the highs and lows, through the setbacks and the triumphs, Acosta was a player who's game demanded attention. In many ways it was artistry in motion, and in other ways a lit flame of emotion, but either way, his presence was undeniable. In soccer, as in life, time moves forward. Players come and go, their history ever printed, but it is the club that remains-its ambitions never wavering.

As FC Cincinnati was coming into their own in MLS, Acosta was there to have his story intertwined with the young club and helped its rise. Prior to his arrival, FC Cincinnati had registered just 10 wins in MLS all-time. Now they are title winners and competitors for every trophy, every year. Prior to coming to FC Cincinnati, Acosta was a good player, but his status as a Designated Player with FCC was questioned by many national pundits and fans as to his worthiness. Now he is an all-time MLS great.

There probably is no Supporters' Shield in 2023 with Luciano Acosta in Orange and Blue. There is no Major League Soccer Hall of Fame at this time, but if there ever was one, Lucho would be a prime candidate for "first ballot" status, and that probably isn't possible without The Orange and Blue.

Both needed the other. Sometimes, greatness intersects with you. Sometimes, you need to intersect with greatness. And sometimes in order for greatness to occur, both need to align to really burn bright. FC Cincinnati is better off for having Lucho, and Lucho is better off for having FC Cincinnati. Both leave better than they were found.

But this ends a chapter in the history of FC Cincinnati. The last was colored by Acosta's feats and the history he praised to make with the club, what comes next is relatively uncharted waters. But time marches on, The Orange and Blue are poised to rejoin their fans at TQL Stadium for the first time in just over 10 days, and they will be doing so with a new captain for the first time in four years.

For all the memories Acosta leaves behind, FC Cincinnati now stand on the doorstep of a new era. New leaders will emerge. And while the club closes the book on Acosta's time in Orange and Blue, it does so not in mourning, but with an eye on what's next. The legacy he helped build is now a foundation for something even greater.

As that page turns and FC Cincinnati begin their 10th Anniversary season, they will carry forward the lessons and the standard that was set. A standard defined by excellence and success, with strong culture and leadership at the helm. The expectations in Cincinnati are no longer about potential-they are about results. Acosta helped carry the club to this place, and as the club embarks on its next chapter, it does so knowing that the bar has been raised, never to be lowered again.

The story of FC Cincinnati doesn't end here-it simply evolves, as all great stories do.

