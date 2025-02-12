Exclusive First Look at "Onside: Major League Soccer" Apple TV+ Docuseries
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Get ready for an exclusive first look at FC Cincinnati's featured episode in "Onside: Major League Soccer"! Join local FC Cincinnati fans on Thursday, February 20, for a special Preview Watch Party, where you'll be first to watch the episode before it's available on Apple TV+.
Date: Thursday, February 20
Location: Element Eatery: 5350 Medpace Way, Cincinnati, OH 45227
Time: 6 - 8 pm; viewing of the episode begins promptly at 7
Enjoy an evening with fellow fans, food and drinks (for purchase), and exclusive giveaways to celebrate the excitement of the new season and the launch of the eight-part docuseries!
Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer have revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated eight-part panoramic documentary event, "Onside: Major League Soccer," premiering Friday, February 21.
With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, "Onside: Major League Soccer" explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable, and goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS.
Produced for Apple by the dynamic sports storytellers Box to Box Films in partnership with Major League Soccer, the documentary series is executive produced by Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees ("Senna," "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," "Amy"), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (Apple TV+'s "Make or Break," "Formula 1: Drive to Survive") and Hillary Olsen ("Faceoff: Inside The NHL"), along with showrunner Steve Rankin ("Naked and Afraid," "Man vs Wild").
In 2023, Apple and MLS began a landmark 10-year partnership and launched MLS Season Pass, the game-changing subscription service available on the Apple TV app that allows fans in more than 100 countries and regions to watch every MLS match in one convenient place with no blackouts, exclusive content and deeper coverage than ever before.
"Onside: Major League Soccer" joins Apple's growing slate of soccer-themed content from the multi-award winning, global phenomenon scripted series "Ted Lasso," to unscripted docuseries including "Messi Meets America," a six-part series also produced in association with Major League Soccer, "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" and "Real Madrid: Until The End," and "Super League: The War for Football."
