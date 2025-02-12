New York Red Bulls Debut Stone Kit
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season: Stone Kit by adidas.
Stone Kit created by the New York Red Bulls, is inspired by the architectural grid pattern that originated at Stone Street in Manhattan. At the time, it was the peak of innovative design, and now, 400 years later, it is one of the oldest streets in New York. Its early days saw rapid transformation and development, with an unfortunate fire momentarily halting progress. Nonetheless, the aftermath saw astounding resilience. Stone by stone, block by block, it laid the foundation for interconnectedness that would span boroughs and neighborhoods for generations. With similar growth, setbacks, and comebacks, the New York Red Bulls are moved by the structural style where asphalt dreams took flight.
From Stone Street to cultural streetwear fashion the second kit represents all neighborhoods, full of diverse backgrounds that make up the soul of the New York Red Bulls culture.
In a fútbol meets fashion collaboration with AlphaTauri, the New York Bulls bring Stone Kit to life with looks for every moment on and off the pitch. AlphaTauri, the premium fashion lifestyle brand from Red Bull, styled eleven community starters, including New York Red Bulls players, creators, Red Members, and other notable athletes, in the Spring-Summer 2025 collection CIRRUS.
"Stone Kit represents more than just a jersey - it's a bridge between New York's historic foundations and our club's vibrant future," said Elisa Padilla, Chief Marketing Officer of the New York Red Bulls. "This project celebrates the diverse tapestry of New York, while delivering a contemporary statement piece that our fans can wear with pride, whether they're in our stands or on the block."
"Seeing the World of Red Bull come together with a 3x Olympian and Red Members who support the team endlessly is such an 'aha' moment that encapsulates the community that this jersey represents, and that Stone Street built", said Kevin Maulbeck, Art Director, New York Red Bulls.
Stone Kit also features its sleeve patch partner Oanda.
The Red Bulls will wear Stone Kit for the first time on Saturday, February 22, when New York faces FC Cincinnati in their 2025 MLS season opener.
Stone Kit will be available for sale in the BULLshop at Sports Illustrated Stadium and MLSstore.com.
