Charlotte FC Unveils "The Fortress" Kit

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today officially unveiled the Club's new secondary kit, The Fortress Kit, by adidas ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer Season.

The new kit will be available in-person at the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. It is currently on sale at mlsstore.com.

The new design draws inspiration from the pre-match visuals and the iconic coronation tradition that defines CLTFC, reflecting our unique fan-favorite moments. The name pays homage to our home that fans and players protect each match, The Fortress.

Ally Financial, Charlotte FC's lead and founding partner, is represented as the front-of-kit sponsor as it has for each kit in the Club's history. Rugs.com will also be the sleeve sponsor for the second season and can be found on the right sleeve of the kit.

The kit will be formally unveiled this evening in front of Season Ticket Members during an exclusive launch party at Bank of America Stadium.

On February 14, the kit is scheduled to be available at third party retailers around the Carolinas.

