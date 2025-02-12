New York City FC Launches 2025 Home Jersey Celebrating the Team's 10th Anniversary

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today unveiled the Excelsior Kit, its 2025 home jersey, as the club celebrates 10 years since it played its first-ever MLS game. This marks the final opportunity for fans to own a kit featuring the club's inaugural badge, before the new emblem-already featured across the club's media channels and materials-becomes the official mark on all New York City FC gear the following season.

Drawing inspiration from the city's iconic skyscrapers, the Excelsior Kit reflects New York City FC's relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Since its inaugural match in 2015, the club has developed young talent and, through its charitable arm, City in the Community (CITC), expanded access to the game by building more than 50 mini-pitches across the five boroughs. Over the past decade, New York City FC brought home the city's first MLS Cup in 2021, in addition to breaking ground on the city's first soccer-specific stadium, which is being built in Willets Point, Queens. The 2025 home kit represents this journey while looking ahead to the future.

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a major milestone for everyone involved with New York City FC-our players, staff, and, most importantly, our fans," said New York City FC CEO Brad Sims.

"The new home kit celebrates our journey and reaffirms our commitment to progress. In just 10 years, we've grown from an expansion club to champions, invested in youth development, and expanded soccer's reach across the five boroughs. The Excelsior Kit embodies our past and future as we build the future of soccer in NYC and strive to make it one of the next soccer capitals of the world," Sims added.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the jersey will feature a commemorative patch, which will be worn on-field during the March 8 and March 15 home matches at Yankee Stadium. Fans attending these games will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the jersey with the anniversary patch in-stadium.

THE (CITY BLUE) SKY IS THE LIMIT

The Excelsior Kit represents what New York City FC has built and what lies ahead. Over the past decade, the club has:

Established itself as a competitive force in Major League Soccer, securing its first MLS Cup championship in 2021.

Developed and promoted local talent, creating a pipeline from youth soccer to the first team.

Built more than 50-mini pitches and increased access to the game for youth across the city through the club's foundation, City in the Community (CITC), which is dedicated to using soccer for social good

Taken the next step in its long-term vision with the construction of Etihad Park - a permanent soccer-specific stadium and home for New York City FC in Willets Point, Queens

Designed with elements inspired by the city's steel-and-glass skyline, the Excelsior Kit reflects the club's relentless energy and ambition. Shot at Edge in Hudson Yards, the campaign captures the breathtaking heights of the city, providing the perfect backdrop for a kit that embodies New York City's bold spirit. The full video features midfielder Birk Risa, forward Alonso Martínez, and Brooklyn-born defender Justin Haak. It also highlights Danny Laroche, New York City FC's kitman, who has been with the club since its inaugural season.

"I've been here since day one and have seen every kit the club has worn. This one stands out," Laroche said. "It represents everything this club is about-ambition, energy, and a deep connection to New York City. I can't wait to see it on the players and fans."

Alongside the club's 10th anniversary, MLS is celebrating its 30th season in 2025. To mark the milestone, the 'Boys in Blue' first team players will wear a bespoke Apple TV sleeve patch on the left sleeve of their kits, designed by Apple specifically for New York City FC. The patch draws inspiration from the club's crest, colors, and visual identity. All 30 MLS clubs will feature a special 30th-anniversary edition of the patch throughout the season. Apple TV is the league's broadcast partner and home of the game-changing streaming platform MLS Season Pass, which offers fans around the world access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis and an array of exclusive content.

WHERE TO GET THE EXCELSIOR KIT AND '10TH ANNIVERSARY' POP-UP EVENT

The Excelsior Kit is available now at New York City FC's online store. Fans can also purchase the new jersey in person at the club's home matches at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field throughout the season, as well as at the 10th anniversary "living museum" free pop-up event on March 2. Open to the public from 2-6PM ET, the event will bring a decade of New York City FC history to life through visuals, videos, and NYC-themed exhibits, highlighting key moments, milestones, and achievements. Fans can explore a trophy display, interactive photo opportunities, and a mini pitch, as well as participate in giveaways and partner activations. Timed tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

