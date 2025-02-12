Timbers Earn 3-0 Shutout Win against San Diego FC at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers downed expansion-side San Diego FC in a 3-0 shutout victory at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. Felipe Mora notched his first goal of the year in the 14th minute of the match while T2 player Gage Guerra recorded a second-half brace to seal the victory. Additionally, James Pantemis and Maxime Crépeau split time in the net to give Portland its second clean sheet of the preseason tournament.

Today's match marked Portland's third of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, California. With three matches under their belt, the Timbers have an undefeated record in the tournament (2-0-1) after defeating San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 and San Diego FC 3-0 and earning a clean sheet 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC. Portland will close out the tournament on Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC at 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on February 23 at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass the Apple TV app.

Today's Notables

Felipe Mora notched his first goal in 2025, while Gage Guerra scored his first two goals in Green and Gold today. Four different Timbers have scored a goal (Dario Zuparic, Malcolm Johnston, Mora, Guerra) in the tournament, while five have tallied an assist (Kyle Linhares, Blake Pope, Cristhian Paredes, Antony, Ariel Lassiter). Today's clean sheet marks the second of the tournament for the Timbers. James Pantemis started in net for Portland today, with Maxime Crépeau making a second-half substitute appearance to clinch the shutout.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (Cristhian Paredes, Antony), 14th minute: Antony dribbled down the right wing and slid a through-ball to Cristhian Paredes, who on his first touch played Felipe Mora inside the 18-yard box. Mora shot a right footed ball through the San Diego defenders and into the top-right corner of the goal.

POR - Gage Guerra (Ariel Lassiter), 81st minute: Jimer Fory sent a long ball to Ariel Lassiter, who on the left side of the field dribbled forward and delivered a cross into the box. Gage Guerra ran into the middle of the box and finished the play with a right-footed first touch into the back of the net.

POR - Felipe Mora (Tommy McNamara - trialist), 84th minute: Standing near the midfield, Tommy McNamara (trialist) curved a ball through the San Diego defense and in front of Gage Guerra, who on a breakaway run dribbled and shot a right-footed ball from the top of the 18-yard box to find the lower-right corner of the goal.

Next Game

The Timbers will play their final match of the preseason tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC; kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC

Feb. 12, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 2 3

San Diego FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (Paredes, Antony), 14

POR: Guerra (Lassiter), 81

POR: Guerra (McNamara - trialist), 84

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bravo (caution), 21

POR: Zuparic (caution), 77

Lineup:

POR: GK Pantemis (Crépeau, 60), D Araujo, D McGraw (Zuparic, 60), D Smith (K. Miller, 60), M Antony (E. Miller, 60), M Bravo (Fory, 60), M Ayala (Enriquez, 60), M Paredes (Johnston, 75), M Ortiz, F Kelsy (Guerra, 75), F Mora (McNamara - trialist, 60)

