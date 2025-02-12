St. Louis CITY SC Ends Coachella Valley Invitational on a High Note

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Indio Valley, Calif. - St. Louis CITY SC wrapped up their Coachella Valley Invitational with a convincing 3-1 win over New York City FC on Wednesday. CITY SC concluded the tournament with a 1-0-2 mark, 5 goals for and 3 goals against.

Match Notes: St. Louis CITY SC 3 - New York City FC 1

- Marcel Hartel gave CITY SC the lead in the first half after tapping in a pass from Akil Watts at the edge of the six-yard box.

- Forward Simon Becher netted a brace in the second half before NYCFC pulled one back late in the match.

- Celio Pompeu and Alfredo Morales (trialist) picked up the assists on Becher's goals.

- First Half starters: Ben Lundt, Klauss, Timo Baumgartl, Josh Yaro, Eduard Lowen, Tomas Totland, Marcel Hartel, Indiana Vassilev, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn

- Substitutes: Rasmus Alm, Simon Becher, Cam Cilley, Henry Kessler, Christian Olivares, Tomáš Ostrák, Célio Pompeu, Alfredo Morales (trialist), Michael Wentzel, Joey Zalinsky

