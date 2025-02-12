GRAMMY Award-Winning, Oscar Nominated Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning, Oscar nominated, Lagos, Nigeria-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tems, through her company The Leading Vibe, as the latest addition to the Club's ownership group. Known for her effortless, one-of-a-kind, warm, vibrational sound, Tems brings her creative spirit and passion for community to the world of soccer as SDFC's Club Partner.

"We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner," said SDFC Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization."

"Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We are honored to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream. We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport."

Tems has captivated audiences worldwide with her music, earning accolades such as a GRAMMY Award for Best African Music Performance for "Love Me JeJe" from her acclaimed debut album Born In The Wild, as well as a GRAMMY award for her work on Future's chart-topping, triple platinum single "Wait for U," and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her work on "Lift Me Up," the lead single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Her artistry and authenticity have made her an icon of empowerment and cultural connection - values that align seamlessly with San Diego FC's vision to unite communities through the global game.

"I am thrilled to join San Diego FC's ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community," said SDFC Club Partner Tems. "Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation."

The Lagos, Nigeria native joins a distinguished group of Club Partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement, including trailblazing actress Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner and San Diego Padres' perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

Tems is joining San Diego FC is in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that was recently involved in leading an investment group to invest in NBA Africa's entity in 2021.Tems joins a group of influential global figures whose personal journeys and achievements deeply align with the values and vision of both Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC. As part of this commitment, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, Founding Director of Pave Investments, will also join the San Diego FC ownership group. Together, this diverse group brings their individual global platforms, influence, and personal commitment to amplify the mission of Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC - to inspire and empower communities meaningfully on and off the pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.