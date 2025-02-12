'Euforia' Takes over Wynwood as Inter Miami Celebrates the Season Kickoff with Fans
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF took over Wynwood with Euforia Begins on Wednesday night, a thrilling season kickoff celebration, open to all fans, in partnership with Royal Caribbean at Wynwood Marketplace.
In addition to gaining first access to the Club's brand-new Euforia Jersey, Inter Miami fans witnessed a stunning new addition to Wynwood's iconic murals - a unique masterpiece by renowned graffiti artist and muralist JEKS featuring Inter Miami CF players in the Euforia Kit.
Just 10 days away from the start of the highly-anticipated 2025 season, thundreds of fans in attendance had the opportunity to meet Inter Miami CF players up close, including one of the team's exciting new stars Fafa Picault and hometown standout Benjamin Cremaschi, while enjoying exciting giveaways and participating in a can't-miss experience.
"It's amazing to be here. I was born and raised in Miami... To see my face on a mural in such an important place in Miami is a dream... It's a great jersey, the pink represents Miami very well," highlighted Cremaschi.
"I think it's incredible. Growing up down south in Miami, you've seen the transitions that Wynwood has taken. I've been coming here since I was a teenager, so seeing my face on a mural is incredible and it's an emotional feeling," said Picault. "[The Euforia] kit represents the flair, the swag and the sazón of the city of Miami and its people. I think it's a beautiful jersey."
