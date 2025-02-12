LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Win over Minnesota United FC at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational on Wednesday Afternoon
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
INDIO, Calif. (Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025) - Playing in their third match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon. Tucker Lepley registered a brace and Miguel Berry logged an assist as the Galaxy earned their first win of the 2025 preseason.
2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
Continuing their preparation for the 2025 MLS Regular Season against San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass), LA closes out its time at the Empire Polo Club against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 (12:00 p.m. PT). In three matches played during the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-2.
Goal-Scoring Plays
LA - Tucker Lepley (Jeorgio Kocevski), 50th minute: Jeorgio Kocevski delivered a pass over the top of the Minnesota defense that found Tucker Lepley inside the 18-yard box. Lepley took a touch and calmly placed his shot past the Minnesota goalkeeper.
LA - Tucker Lepley (Miguel Berry), 58th minute: Miguel Berry's low cross into the box was chipped past the onrushing Minnesota goalkeeper by Tucker Lepley and into the back of the net.
MIN - Anthony Markanich), 69th minute: A corner-kick delivery into the box fell to Anthony Markanich, who chested the ball down and fired his shot into the far corner.
Next Up
The LA Galaxy close out 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational action by facing off against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 (12:00 p.m. PT; FOX - KCOP 13, www.LAGalaxy.com/stream).
2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
LA Galaxy 0 2 2
Minnesota United FC 0 1 1
Scoring Summary:
LA: Lepley (Kocevski), 50
LA: Lepley (Berry), 58
MIN: Markanich, 69
Lineups:
LA: GK John McCarthy; D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 62), D Eriq Zavaleta Š (Maya Yoshida, 62), D Zanka (Ascel Essengue, 45, Emiro Garces, 62), D Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane, 62); M Isaiah Parente (Edwin Cerrillo, 62), M Ruben Ramos Jr. (Aaron Bibout, 30, Elijah Wynder, 62), M Jeorgio Kocevski - II (Lucas Sanabria, 62), M Tucker Lepley (Gabriel Pec, 62), M Sean Karani (Diego Fagundez, 62), F Miguel Berry (Christian Ramirez aka Trialist #17, 62)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović, GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Brady Scott, M Marco Reus, M Sean Davis
II - Ventura County FC
Weather: Clear, 69 degrees
*All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
