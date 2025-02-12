New England Revolution Reveal the "Eastern White Pine" Kit Inspired by the Flag of New England

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BOSTON - The New England Revolution today unveiled the new Eastern White Pine kit, inspired by the Flag of New England on the 250th anniversary of its first use by New England colonies in the Revolutionary War. The new Community kit, which will be worn for the club's 30th season in 2025 and 2026, is now on sale at the Gillette Stadium ProShop, online at MLSStore.com, and today at any of the Revolution's Old Town Trolley traveling pop-up shop stops in Boston.

The new 2025-26 uniform marks the first time in a decade that the original MLS club pays homage to the historic Flag of New England in its kit design, which was first adopted by the New England colonies in 1775. For years, Revolution supporters have proudly flown the flag at home matches, making the historic design synonymous with the club. While the Flag of New England has regularly been featured as a minor accent on the club's jerseys, the new kit's design iterates on past tributes by focusing the Eastern White Pine featured on the flag. It is the first season-long Revolution uniform to feature Forest Green as the leading color, accented by the club's Heritage Blue, paired with white shorts and white socks.

The Eastern White Pine is the first new Revolution uniform to proudly feature Gillette, the club's new official jersey sponsor, on the shirt's front. On Tuesday, the Revolution and Gillette announced an expanded multi-year partnership that deepens the ties between the original MLS club and the Boston-based men's grooming brand, which has been a loyal supporter of the Revolution throughout its 30-year history. Headquartered in South Boston since the company was established in 1901, Gillette has a rich sports legacy across multiple sports categories and fandoms, especially soccer. The ever-evolving partnership with the Revolution is one of the ways that Gillette has consistently enhanced its presence in global football, signaling its dedication to growing the sport at all levels on and off the pitch.

Today, February 12, fans can meet up with the club's Old Town Trolley tour, with two stops in historic Boston and one in Cambridge, to purchase the new Eastern White Pine jersey and win additional Revolution prizes. The tour kicks off at the Old North Church from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., before visiting the Elephant & Castle sports pub from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and The Phoenix Landing in Cambridge from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

In the subsequent days, the Revolution will bring the Old Town Trolley tour to every New England state, beginning with the Rí Rá Irish Pub in Burlington, Vermont on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The tour continues at the Brass Monkey in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5:00-7:30 p.m., and the Wide World of Indoor Sports Montville in Oakdale, Connecticut on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The tour concludes on Sunday with stops The June Cork Pub in Dover, New Hampshire from 12:00-2:30 p.m., and the Gritty McDuff's Brew Pub in Portland, Maine from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

New England will wear the new Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in a preseason friendly at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, February 15 vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m.). The match is open to Revolution Season Members and will be streaming live on Revolutionsoccer.net, with Brad Feldman calling the action. The 2025 MLS Regular Season then begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Revolution visit Nashville SC for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, airing on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

Every match of the 30th MLS season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, airs live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season, discounted for Apple TV+ subscribers to $12.99 per month or $79 for the season. Every Revolution Season Membership receives a complimentary subscription as a benefit of their full season package (one per account).

