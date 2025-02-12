Quakes Trampled by Chicago
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
INDIO, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Chicago Fire FC 5-1 on Wednesday morning at the Empire Polo Club in their third preseason game at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.
Brian Gutiérrez and Jonathan Bamba each scored a brace, with Philip Zinckernagel adding another goal to extend the Fire's lead by the halftime whistle. In the second half, Chicho Arango scored his first goal of the tournament for San Jose in the 56th minute with an assist from Beau Leroux to set the final margin.
San Jose will conclude the preseason in Indio with a closed-door friendly against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 15, before commencing the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season under new Head Coach Bruce Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, at PayPal Park against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT).
MATCH INFORMATION
2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational
San Jose Earthquakes 1-5 Chicago Fire FC
Feb. 12, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.
Scoring Summary:
CHI (0-1) - Jonathan Bamba (penalty kick) 5'
CHI (0-2) - Brian Gutiérrez (Philip Zinckernagel) 13'
CHI (0-3) - Philip Zinckernagel (Jonathan Bamba) 16'
CHI (0-4) - Brian Gutiérrez (penalty kick) 27'
CHI (0-5) - Jonathan Bamba (unassisted) 34'
SJ (1-5) - Chicho Arango (Beau Leroux) 56'
Misconduct Summary:
CHI - Kellyn Acosta (caution) 18'
SJ - Daniel (caution) 27'
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK) (Earl Edwards Jr. 46'); Daniel Munie (Reid Roberts 46'), Bruno Wilson (Rodrigues 46'), Dave Romney (Max Floriani 46'); Vítor Costa (Beau Leroux 46') (Jamar Ricketts 80'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Nick Fernandez 46'), Ian Harkes (Paul Marie 46'), Cristian Espinoza (Niko Tsakiris 60'), Hernán López (Nick Lima 60'); Chicho Arango (Ousseni Bouda 60'), Josef Martínez (Amahl Pellegrino 60').
CHICAGO FIRE FC: GK Chris Brady (Jeff Gal, 46'), Leonardo Barroso (Justin Reynolds, 45'), Carlos Terán (Omar González, 46'), Sam Rogers (Diego Konincks, 46'), Andrew Gutman (Jonny Dean, 46'), Kellyn Acosta (Sam Williams, 46'), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Harold Osorio, 46'), Brian Gutiérrez (Claudio Cassano, 46'), Philip Zinckernagel (Omari Glasgow, 46'), Tom Barlow (Dean Boltz, 46'), Jonathan Bamba (Vitaliy Hlyut, 46').
