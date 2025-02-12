Sounders FC Defeats Louisville City FC 4-0 in Final 2025 Preseason Friendly

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC reacts after a goal against Louisville City FC

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Louisville City FC 4-0 on Wednesday at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in the club's final preseason friendly ahead of the 2025 campaign. Pedro de la Vega scored a brace, while Cristian Roldan and Yeimar Gómez Andrade also added goals as the Rave Green defeated the USL Championship side and finished the preseason slate unbeaten at 3-0-2. The two clubs played a second 90-minute scrimmage following the first matchup, with Stuart Hawkins and Danny Musovski scoring goals as Seattle won 3-0.

Following its final tune-up fixture, Brian Schmetzer's side begins its 2025 campaign next Wednesday, February 19 in Guatemala with the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup with Antigua GFC (5:00 p.m. PT). Sounders FC then returns home for its 2022 MLS season opener on Saturday, February 22 against Charlotte FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY - FIRST 90 MINUTES

Sounders FC 4 - Louisville City FC 0

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Venue: Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

Weather: 41 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Cristian Roldan) 23'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Jesús Ferreira) 24'

SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade 39'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Paul Arriola) 79'

Sounders FC Lineup - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minougou 73'), Pedro de la Vega, Paul Arriola; Jordan Morris

MATCH SUMMARY - SECOND 90 MINUTES

Sounders FC 3 - Louisville City FC 0

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Venue: Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

Weather: 41 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Stuart Hawkins (João Paulo) 28'

SEA - Own goal 52'

SEA - Danny Musovski 82'

Sounders FC Lineup - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi+, Josh Atencio, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell; Danny Leyva, João Paulo (Cody Baker 80'); Georgi Minougou (Sebastian Gomez+ 69'), Snyder Brunell+, Paul Rothrock (Travian Sousa 64'); Danny Musovski

