LAFC Ends Preseason with 2-1 Victory over Club América at BMO Stadium

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC defeated Club América of Liga MX 2-1 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night to put a victorious finishing touch on its 2025 preseason schedule. Second-half goals from Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz powered the Black & Gold to the win before a raucous, sold-out crowd in downtown Los Angeles.

América, the three-time defending champions of Liga MX, provided LAFC with a competitive contest ahead of its Feb. 18 game in Round 1 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup against the Colorado Rapids.

Just 22 seconds into the second half, after a scoreless first 45 minutes, Bouanga took advantage of a misplayed back-pass deep in América's end to slip a shot past the Aguilas' keeper to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.

In the 57th minute, two point-blank saves by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris were immediately followed by Sergi Palencia's block of a rebound attempt off the line to help maintain the home side's 1-0 advantage. That advantage grew larger in the 60th minute when Ordaz, a second-half substitute and LAFC Academy product, collected a Bouanga pass on América's doorstep - left there for him by a dummy from teammate Olivier Giroud - and poked in LAFC's second goal.

Richard Sanchez pulled one back for the visitors in the 63rd minute, but a resolute LAFC defense closed out the match to secure the 2-1 win.

LAFC begins its 2025 season on the road against the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup action on Feb. 18, then opens MLS regular-season play on Feb. 22 against Minnesota United at BMO Stadium at 1:30 p.m. PT.

