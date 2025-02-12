Real Salt Lake & Utah Royals FC Launch New App to Guide Fans for 2025 Season

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC today launched a new mobile application aimed at assisting fans with numerous resources and information to follow Utah's professional soccer teams throughout the 2025 season at America First Field.

RSL / Royals FC fans can utilize the new App - developed by market leader YinzCam - for all their mobile ticket management by connecting with SeatGeek, while also creating a digital wallet to facilitate quick and convenient purchases at the Club's America First Field home in Sandy.

The new RSL / URFC app also provides breaking news surrounding the teams on- and off-the-field, along with live scores for MLS / NWSL and the other various Cup competitions each team will compete in during their 2025 seasons. Numerous multimedia features for both Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC are embedded in the App, including the teams' KSL Sports Radio live feeds for every match!

"We're thrilled to launch the new Utah Soccer mobile app and to continue innovating alongside the team to enhance the fan experience," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO & Founder of YinzCam. "The unique and innovative aspect of this new app is that fans can personalize their mobile experience- and choose one of three different journeys- out of the gate. Right from app onboarding, the fan is in control of their experience, and can select their preferred digital journey for Real Salt Lake, the Utah Royals, or America First Field, The app delivers full MLS and NWSL stats, pulls in event feeds for America First Field, and integrates mobile ticketing for fans going to a concert, to a Real Salt Lake match, or to a Utah Royals match.

"Three brands, three digital journeys, delivered through one unified and personalized app, with the fan having the ultimate power to choose and to re-choose their journeys. And, this launch is just the beginning- we're excited for what's ahead, and we can't wait to keep deepening the personalization features of this app."

In addition to updated team rosters, match schedules and detailed Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer information for both teams, real-time stats for all games across various competitions are featured in the new "Utah Soccer" App, while exclusive photos, videos and updates on everyone's favorite RSL and Utah Royals FC players and personalities will reside in the palm of your hands.

Merchandise stores for both teams will offer in-App ordering and special items through the digital environment,

On gamedays, using the App will be critical for the 20,000+ in regular attendance at America First Field, as an interactive stadium map shows dining options, restroom locations, as well as other venue amenities. App users will have immediate access to guest services and security as needed through the App, while Gameday assistance section also includes directions to various parking lots, public transit options, and much, much more to facilitate easy ingress ahead of kickoff.

Finally, fans are encouraged to utilize various feedback options to improve their stadium experiences, before, after and during games, concerts and other events at the 16-year-old venue. Essentially three apps in one - RSL, Utah Royals FC and America First Field - this app will service the public for any and all events at the Sandy venue - games, concerts, festivals and much, much more.

Stay close to the action and never miss a moment with the Utah Soccer App!

