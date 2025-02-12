Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2025 Secondary "Voltage Kit"

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today unveiled its 2025 "Voltage Kit" as the team's secondary kit, featuring a lightning design that represents energy, electricity, and power. The jersey features sharp neon bolts that run across the chest, symbolizing the Union's dynamic, fast-paced presence on the field.

"The 'Voltage Kit' captures the electrifying bond between the Philadelphia Union and the city itself," said Sam Leybman, Director of Marketing, Philadelphia Union. "It embodies the energy, passion, and unpredictability that define both the team and Philadelphia. Inspired by the raw power of lightning, the kit symbolizes the spark behind every goal, pass, and moment of brilliance. Its sharp lines and bold flashes echo both the speed of a lightning strike and the creative energy of Philadelphia."

The 2025 "Voltage Kit" features bright electric yellow and blue, drawn from the Philadelphia city flag, representing the passion and resilience of the Union and the city they represent. Distinctive elements of the jersey include sharp yellow lines that mirror the unpredictable paths of lightning bolts as well as the simple coiled snake emblem on the chest and primary logo on the back of the jersey.

Thomas', a Bimbo Bakeries USA brand, returns to the jersey as the front-of-kit sponsor, while the primary club kit proudly displays the Bimbo logo, as it has since 2011. Additionally, the right sleeve will once again display the Independence Blue Cross (IBX) logo. The IBX patch will return to the Union's primary and secondary jerseys, as well as any specialty jerseys that are worn by the players during league games.

The Electrify the Night 2025 Kit Launch Event will be held on February 15 from 10 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Subaru Park, to celebrate the "Voltage Kit" with a series of engaging, electricity-themed activities. Highlights of the event include engaging Tesla coil displays, glow-in-the-dark airbrush tattoos, and an electrifying performance by ArcAttack. Those interested in attending can rsvp HERE.

The "Voltage Kit" is on sale now at MLSStore.com, Fanatics.com, and Adidas.com.

Fans can watch all 2025 Union matches live on MLS Season Pass with the AppleTV app.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.

