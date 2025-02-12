FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $6 Million from FC Dallas in Exchange for Lucho Acosta

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired $5 million, plus up to $1 million in performance-based incentives, from FC Dallas in exchange for midfielder Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta, the club announced today. Cincinnati also retain a sell-on percentage of Acosta if he is transferred within MLS in a future cash-for-player trade.

The move is the largest cash-for-player trade in league history. The move opens a Designated Player spot on FC Cincinnati's 2025 roster.

Acosta, 30, departs FC Cincinnati as the club's all-time leader in goals (54) and assists (72). He also donned the captain's armband 133 times, nearly 100 more times than any other player since the club joined MLS in 2019.

"As Lucho departs, we want to express our gratitude," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club. From helping secure the first playoff appearance in team history, to an MVP season leading to the Supporters' Shield, he has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.

"We will look to quickly add to our group with a player of elite talent and strong character."

FC Cincinnati acquired Acosta from Atlas FC of Liga MX as a Designated Player in 2021 for his second stint in MLS (D.C. United, 2016-19). With FCC, Acosta twice led all MLS players with 19 assists (2022 and 2024). His best season came in 2023, when he was named the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after leading MLS with 31 goal contributions (17 goals, 14 assists).

Acosta was named to the MLS Best XI three times with FC Cincinnati (2022-24) and to the MLS All-Star Team (2022-24). He was named captain of the MLS All-Star Team in each of the past two seasons.

After winning FC Cincinnati's first MLS Player of the Month award in June 2022, he would go on to win the award three more times (July 2023, August 2023, May 2024).

Two of Acosta's 54 goals made history for the club, as his stunning solo goal in September 2023 against Charlotte FC would win the 2023 MLS Goal of the Year. Additionally, last season on May 4 at Orlando City SC, his goal just 17 seconds in marked the fastest goal in club history.

In total, Acosta accounted for 29 games of multiple goal contributions and 11 game-winning goals with FC Cincinnati, both club highs. He also holds the club record for consecutive games with a goal contribution (9: April 6 - May 25, 2024).

Acosta departs the club as the club's all-time leader in minutes, nearly 2,000 more than any other player across all competitions (12,381) and having played 10,513 minutes in MLS Regular Season play for the Orange and Blue.

The transaction comes after Major League Soccer instituted last month the unlimited cash-for-player trade, where MLS clubs may now use an unlimited amount of out-of-pocket funds (cash) to trade for players, allowing MLS clubs to acquire talent from within the league without having to use General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets (such as SuperDraft selections or International Roster Spots).

TRANSACTION: On February 12, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire $5 million, plus up to $1 million in performance-based incentives, from FC Dallas in exchange for midfielder Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta. Cincinnati also retain a sell-on percentage of Acosta if he is transferred within MLS in a future cash-for-player trade.

