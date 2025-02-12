Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC Preseason Match

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is approaching its final stop on the Americas Preseason Tour with the official start of the 2025 season on the horizon. The team will head to Tampa, Florida to face in-state rivals Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium.

Read below to find everything you need to know to catch the action!

Broadcast Details

Apple TV

Live Broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

In addition to broadcasting exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the match will also be available to stream for AppleTV+ subscribers. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

ESPN West Palm

Listen to our English- and Spanish-language home radio broadcasts, beginning with the pregame shows at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN West Palm (ESPN Deportes Radio 760AM, ESPN 106.3FM, and the Deportes Radio FC app).

