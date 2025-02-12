Columbus Crew Acquire up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money from the Los Angeles Galaxy in Exchange for Christian Ramirez
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for Forward Christian Ramirez. The Crew will receive a guaranteed $250,000 in 2025 GAM and a conditional $250,000 in 2026 GAM if certain performance conditions are met.
Ramirez played in 55 regular season matches (35 starts) during the past two seasons, recording 16 goals and 10 assists. The 33-year-old registered three goals in his seven postseason appearances, including game-winning scores against Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Final as the Crew claimed the 2023 MLS Cup, their third in Club history.
"We sincerely thank Christian for his contributions to the Crew's success during his time at our club. He always embodied our Club-first mindset and left his mark during his two years in Columbus," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "We are glad the trade benefits both the Club and Christian as he returns to his hometown, and we wish him and his family the best in this next chapter."
With the Crew, Ramirez was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday four times. In 2024, he notched eight goals and a career-high six assists in 25 matches (16 starts). He posted his 100th career MLS start against Sporting Kansas City on June 22 and secured his 49th and 50th career MLS goals after earning a brace against LAFC on July 13.
In Leagues Cup play, Ramirez appeared in eight matches (seven starts) and scored three goals. Helping the Crew claim their first Leagues Cup championship, he netted the team's first goal in their comeback win against Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 on Aug. 13. In the 2023 edition, Ramirez scored in consecutive matches against Club América on July 31 and Minnesota United FC on Aug. 4.
To date, Ramirez has registered 51 goals and 20 assists in 160 MLS matches (111 starts). In 2014, he joined Minnesota United, then of the North American Soccer League, before the Club joined MLS in 2017. He then had tenures with LAFC (2018-19) and Houston Dynamo FC (2019-21).
Prior to joining the Crew, Ramirez spent 2021-23 with Aberdeen F.C., scoring 10 league goals in 45 appearances. He also scored three goals in six UEFA Europa Conference League matches and three in Scottish League Cup action.
The Garden Grove, Calif., native began his professional career with Charlotte Eagles of the USL Pro in 2013, where he scored 12 goals in 26 matches.
At the international level, Ramirez has earned two caps for the U.S. Men's National Team. He scored his first international goal in his debut, a 3-0 victory over Panama on Jan. 27, 2019.
