Houston Dynamo FC to Host El Salvador National Team at Shell Energy Stadium
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will host a match versus the El Salvador National Team at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, March 19, the Club announced today. The match will mark Houston's first official match versus a national team and will be hosted in conjunction with PRIMETIME Sports and Zamora Sports.
The Dynamo, a two-time MLS Cup (2006 and 2007) and U.S. Open Cup (2018 and 2023) champion, are entering their 20th MLS season and are coming off a season that saw them earn their 10th overall playoff berth while setting multiple single-season team records on the pitch. Houston kicks off their 2025 campaign with two standout home matches versus FC Dallas (Feb. 22) and Inter Miami CF (March 2).
The El Salvador National Team, known as La Selecta, are one of Concacaf's most popular teams. El Salvador are expected to bring their top players as they embark on a U.S. tour in preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, a competition whose final will be played in Houston, Texas on July 6.
Details on a celebratory Fan Fest for this match will be made available in the near future.
Fans can register for pre-sale tickets HERE. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Houston Dynamo Season Members and all those who registered beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. CT.
