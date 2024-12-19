Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will kick off their 15th season in Major League Soccer with a Cascadia rivalry clash against Portland Timbers on Sunday, February 23 at Providence Park. The following weekend, Vancouver hosts MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy in the home opener at BC Place on Sunday, March 2.

The start of the 2025 MLS season will come in-between Whitecaps FC beginning play in the Concacaf Champions Cup, starting with a Round One matchup against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. The first leg will take place in Costa Rica on Thursday, February 20, while the second leg will be hosted at BC Place on Thursday, February 27.

The 'Caps will look to build on a record-breaking 2024 season, where they set a club MLS-era record with 71 goals scored across five different competitions, won a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship, and made the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.

"We achieved several significant milestones last season as we celebrated our first 50 years, and we are ready to take that next step in 2025," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO. "We have a strong core group of players who've gained valuable experience together. With a new coach joining us soon, training camp kicking off in less than a month, and our first competitive match just over two months away, the excitement is building."

Vancouver's 2025 MLS schedule includes 10 home matches played on Saturdays, five Sundays and two on Wednesdays. The balanced MLS schedule will see a rotation of home and away games with only one three-match homestand in late spring and a five-game span of five consecutive away matches in the summer.

Whitecaps FC community and celebration matches will be announced in the new year.

Whitecaps FC 2025 MLS Schedule Highlights

Sunday, February 23: Whitecaps FC kick off the season with a rematch of the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card match at Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers. Last October, Vancouver famously won 5-0 at Portland to advance to Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs

Sunday, March 2: Whitecaps FC welcome defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy in the 2025 MLS home opener at BC Place

Saturday, March 8: Whitecaps FC match up against Canadian foes CF Montréal in their first visit to BC Place since the 'Caps defeated Montréal in the 2023 Canadian Championship Final

Sunday, May 11: Whitecaps FC host Los Angeles FC in a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series in the Sunday MLS Season Pass featured match

Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 8: Back-to-back home matches against Cascadia Cup foes Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC respectively

Wednesday, June 25: First ever match against expansion side San Diego FC at BC Place

Saturday, September 27: Vancouver's lone visit to Seattle as they wrap-up their Cascadia schedule

Saturday, October 18: Whitecaps FC play FC Dallas in their final match of the regular season on Decision Day

Every Match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Whitecaps FC season members receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass.

New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sundays with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action.

MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

MLS on TSN

The complete TSN schedule, which includes 14 Whitecaps FC regular season matches (over 40 per cent) and at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be confirmed in the new year.

2025 Schedule Format

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. The 'Caps will also play six Eastern Conference teams, with home matches against CF Montréal, Chicago Fire, and Philadelphia Union and three Eastern Conference away games at Toronto FC, Columbus Crew, and Orlando City SC.

MLS to Pause for FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup

MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 16-nation 2025 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team tournament. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15 to 24 for the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Gold Cup with BC Place hosting a Concacaf Gold Cup match for the first time.

Concacaf Champions Cup

As previously noted, the 2025 season will also see Whitecaps FC compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, starting with a Round One matchup against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. The first leg will take place in Costa Rica on Thursday, February 20, while the second leg will be hosted at BC Place on Thursday, February 27.

TELUS Canadian Championship

Three-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC will open defence of their title in May against the winner of Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and TSS Rovers of League1 BC in the quarter-final round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29 to August 31 and, similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

MLS Decision Day 2025

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 3 p.m. PT and Western Conference matches beginning at 6 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders in an interconference match at 3 p.m. PT on the final matchday of the season.

2025 MLS Cup

The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup. The schedule for the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup will be announced at a later date.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Schedule

February

Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m. PT vs. Deportivo Saprissa at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá - Concacaf Champions Cup Round One First Leg

Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. PT vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park

Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. PT vs. Deportivo Saprissa at BC Place - Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Second Leg

March

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at BC Place

Saturday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. CF Montréal at BC Place

Saturday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Chicago Fire FC at BC Place

Saturday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. PT vs. Toronto FC at BMO Field

April

Saturday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Colorado Rapids at BC Place

Saturday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT vs. Austin FC at BC Place

Saturday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park

Saturday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field

May

Saturday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Real Salt Lake at BC Place

Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. PT Los Angeles FC at BC Place

Saturday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Austin FC at Q2 Stadium

Saturday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Real Salt Lake at America First Field

Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Minnesota United FC at BC Place

Saturday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Portland Timbers at BC Place

June

Sunday, June 8 at 6 p.m. PT vs. Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place

Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT vs. Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field

Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Diego FC at BC Place

Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium

July

Friday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium

Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Sporting Kansas City at BC Place

August

Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park

Sunday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PT vs. Houston Dynamo FC at BC Place

Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place

Saturday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT vs. Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium

September

Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Philadelphia Union at BC Place

Saturday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park

Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field

October

Sunday, October 5 at 6 p.m. PT vs. San Jose Earthquakes at BC Place

Saturday, October 18 at 6 p.m. PT vs. FC Dallas at BC Place

