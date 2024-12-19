LAFC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC and Major League Soccer today announced the club's 34-game 2025 regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster. The defending U.S. Open Cup Champion kicks off its eighth season, and the 30th season in league history, with a home match against Minnesota United FC in the season opener presented by BMO at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

LAFC's complete 2025 regular season schedule is available at lafc.com/schedule.

Notable matchups on the Black & Gold's schedule include the first-ever road match against new Southern California expansion team San Diego FC (March 29), rivalry games against the Galaxy in Carson on May 18 and in the Heart of Los Angeles on July 19, as well as two rematches of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinal: on the road against the Seattle Sounders on March 8, and at BMO Stadium on May 14.

For information about LAFC Season Memberships and single-game tickets, visit lafc.com/tickets.

As LAFC looks to make a third MLS Cup appearance in the last four seasons, the Black & Gold welcomes Eastern Conference rival Atlanta United for the final home game of 2025 on Oct. 5 - the teams' sixth cross-conference clash. Additional matches of note against Eastern Conference teams include the third ever meeting with the Chicago Fire in August (and LAFC's first trip to the Windy City since 2018), as well as away days against CF Montréal on May 24 and New England Revolution on Aug. 16 - the first time LAFC will visit either team since 2019.

All 34 of the Black & Gold's regular season matches will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025, with all 510 MLS games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. Fans will also be able to watch three LAFC broadcasts on FOX/FOX Deportes and two on FS1.

The club will announce its 2025 promotion nights and complete radio broadcast schedule at a later date.

LAFC is currently taking deposits for 2025 season memberships. Single match tickets will be made available for purchase on Ticketmaster in 2025. A limited number of seats for each match will be available for group tickets. For more information and to reserve group seats, visit lafc.com/tickets/groups.

2025 LAFC Season Schedule Highlights:

Preseason at the Coachella Valley Invitational: Feb. 5 vs. Chicago Fire

Concacaf Champions Cup - Round One vs. Colorado Rapids: Feb. 18 & 25

MLS Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire: May 14-18

2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin: July 23

Leagues Cup: July 29 - Aug. 31

MLS Decision Day 2025: Oct. 18

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS Schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup, an event featuring Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC, and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

