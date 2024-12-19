Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule Unveiled

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) released today the 2025 regular season schedule for what will be the league's 30th season, featuring Inter Miami CF's 34-match campaign. The team's MLS campaign will officially start on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, when defending Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami host New York City FC at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami will conclude its season on Saturday, Oct. 18 with a Decision Day matchup on the road against Nashville SC.

Get Your Tickets

Season Ticket Members will have the first access to purchase single-match tickets for 2025 MLS regular season home matches, followed by Miami Freedom Park Deposit Holders, Chase Members, and then the general public.

Season Ticket Members: The Season Ticket Member presale window will open on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. ET. Half Season Plan holders will also be able to secure tickets in this presale window.

Miami Freedom Park Deposit Holders: The MFP Deposit Holder presale window will open at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20.

Chase Members: Chase Members will have a presale window on Monday, Dec. 23 starting at 10 a.m ET.

Sign-Up Presale: The public sign-up presale window will be on Monday, Dec.23 at 11 a.m. ET. Register for the public sign-up presale HERE.

General Public: Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Monday, Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. ET, and be available HERE while supplies last.

Schedule Breakdown

Each MLS team will again play 34 matches - 17 at home and 17 away. Inter Miami will face each of its 14 fellow Eastern Conference opponents twice, while also playing six non-conference opponents once each. The team will play the majority of its MLS matches on the weekend, playing on Sunday six times and Saturday 22 times, leaving six midweek matches, five on Wednesday and one on a Tuesday.

Where to Watch

Inter Miami is scheduled to play two regular season matches on linear television in 2025; the team's home matches against in-state rival Orlando City SC on May 17 and against FC Cincinnati on July 26 will air on FS1.

All of the team's matches will be available to stream on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.

Recapping 2024

Inter Miami is coming off a historic season in 2024, having its best regular season yet. Inter Miami achieved a record-breaking campaign in which the Club recorded historic stats, orchestrating an impressive turnaround for the team, going from 27th in the Supporters' Shield race in 2023 to first in 2024.

The notable achievements for Inter Miami last MLS season include setting a new single-season points record in the league with 74 points, registering the best overall 2024 MLS regular season record (22W-4L-8D) to win the Supporters' Shield and clinch a second title in Club history, becoming the third-fastest club in league history to earn a playoffs berth and secure a third-ever postseason appearance for the Club, recording the most overall wins (22) and wins on the road (11), and leading the league in goals with 83.

Home and Away in 2025

2025 Home Matches: New York City FC, Charlotte FC, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, FC Dallas, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, CF Montréal, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United, Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire FC, Seattle Sounders FC, D.C. United, New England Revolution

2025 Away Matches: Houston Dynamo FC, Atlanta United, New England Revolution, Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, Minnesota United, San Jose Earthquakes, Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal. FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, D.C. United, Charlotte FC, New York City FC, Toronto FC, Nashville SC

Full 2025 Schedule

Full 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (ET)

02/22/24 New York City FC Chase Stadium 2:30 p.m. ET

03/02/24 Houston Dynamo FC Shell Energy Stadium 7 p.m. ET

03/09/24 Charlotte FC Chase Stadium 5 p.m. ET

03/16/24 Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7 p.m. ET

03/29/24 Philadelphia Union Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

04/06/24 Toronto FC Chase Stadium 7 p.m. ET

04/13/24 Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 4:30 p.m. ET

04/19/24 Columbus Crew Huntington Bank Field 4:30 p.m ET

04/26/24 FC Dallas Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

05/03/24 New York Red Bulls Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

05/10/24 Minnesota United Allianz Field 4:30 p.m. ET

05/14/24 San Jose Earthquakes PayPal Park 10:30 p.m. ET

05/17/24 Orlando City SC Chase Stadium 7 p.m. ET

05/24/24 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 7:30 p.m. ET

05/28/24 CF Montréal Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

05/31/24 Columbus Crew Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

06/28/24 Atlanta United Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

07/05/24 CF Montréal Stade Saputo 7:30 p.m. ET

07/09/24 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

07/12/24 Nashville SC Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

07/16/24 FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

07/19/24 New York Red Bulls Sports Illustrated Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

07/26/24 FC Cincinnati Chase Stadium 7 p.m. ET

08/10/24 Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium 7 p.m. ET

08/16/24 LA Galaxy Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

08/23/24 D.C. United Audi Field 7:30 p.m. ET

08/30/24 Chicago Fire FC Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

09/13/24 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

09/16/24 Seattle Sounders FC Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

09/20/24 D.C. United Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

09/24/24 New York City FC Citi Field 7:30 p.m. ET

09/27/24 Toronto FC BMO Field 4:30 p.m. ET

10/04/24 New England Revolution Chase Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

10/18/24 Nashville SC GEODIS Park 6 p.m. ET

Leagues Cup

The Leagues Cup 2025 between LIGA MX and Major League Soccer will be played from July 29 to Aug. 31. Similar to global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons this upcoming summer, offering fans exciting, international matches. Leagues Cup will be played in the United States and Canada in 2025.

The format, schedule and additional information on the 2025 Leagues Cup will be announced in the new year.

Concacaf Champions Cup

In 2025, the Club will compete in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a second time, with the 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup to take place from to be played between February and June 2025. Inter Miami is set to face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the 2025 Champions Cup. The first leg will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, while the return fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The winner of the series will advance to the Round of 16.

Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.

Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. More information to follow. To become a 2025 Season Ticket Member, sign up HERE.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Clinching the 2024 Supporters' Shield also helped the team qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, with FIFA's new global club tournament taking place in the United States from Saturday, June 14 to Sunday, July 13, 2025. Inter Miami CF is set to compete alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC in Group A. Notably, Inter Miami is also set to open the tournament with a stand-alone fixture on Saturday night, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET. Real the full details about the team's group stage schedule HERE.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16. From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. It will be first come first serve with a limited number of tickets per account due to the allocation of tickets. More information to follow in the coming days. To become a 2025 Season Ticket Member, sign up HERE.

MLS Decision Day 2025

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 9 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders in an interconference match at 6 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.

Every Match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complemented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action.

MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

