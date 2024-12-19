Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  The Colorado Rapids announced today their schedule for the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season.

The Rapids will kick off their 30th MLS campaign on Saturday, Feb. 22, with a trip to Energizer Park to take on St. Louis CITY SC (6:30 p.m. MT; Apple TV) before returning to Colorado to host FC Dallas in their home opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. MT; Apple TV).

Colorado will play 34 regular season matches in 2025-17 at home and 17 on the road. Notable home matchups in 2025 include a clash against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake on May 17 and the Rapids' annual 4thFEST match on July 4 against Sporting Kansas City. The club's full schedule is available at ColoradoRapids.com/schedule; all matches will be streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Altitude Sports Radio.

The Rapids will face league newcomers San Diego FC twice in 2025, beginning with a home match on Saturday, April 12. They will then make their first-ever trip to Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, May 14 to complete the season series.

On the road, Colorado will make their first trip to Audi Field since 2022 to face D.C. United on Saturday, May 3. The following month, the Rapids visit Gillette Stadium to meet the New England Revolution for the first time since 2021 on Saturday, June 28. The Burgundy Boys close out their regular-season road schedule on Saturday, Oct.4, with the decisive match in the Rocky Mountain Cup against RSL in Sandy, Utah.

Single-game tickets for the Rapids' 2025 MLS regular season and Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup vs. LAFC will be made available for purchase on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. MT. Fans can sign up for the 2025 Single Game Ticket Priority List for presale access to all home games in 2025 and to stay up to date on ticket availability.

2025 Regular Schedule

Date Time (MT) Opponent Location

Saturday, February 22 6:30 @ St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park

Saturday, March 1 7:30 vs FC Dallas DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, March 8 6:30 @ Austin FC Q2 Stadium

Saturday, March 15 8:30 @ San Jose Earthquakes PayPal Park

Saturday, March 22 7:30 vs Portland Timbers DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, March 29 2:30 vs Charlotte FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, April 5 7:30 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place

Saturday, April 12 7:30 vs San Diego FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, April 19 6:30 @ Houston Dynamo Shell Energy Stadium

Saturday, April 26 7:30 vs Seattle Sounders DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, May 3 5:30 @ D.C. United Audi Field

Saturday, May 10 7:30 vs San Jose Earthquakes DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Wednesday, May 14 8:30 @ San Diego FC Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, May 17 7:30 vs Real Salt Lake DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, May 24 7:30 vs St. Louis CITY SC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Wednesday, May 28 8:30 @ Portland Timbers Providence Park

Saturday, May 31 8:30 @ Los Angeles FC BMO Stadium

Saturday, June 7 7:30 vs Austin FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, June 14 7:30 vs Orlando City SC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Wednesday, June 25 7:30 vs LA Galaxy DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, June 28 5:30 @ New England Revolution Gillette Stadium

Friday, July 4 7:30 vs Sporting Kansas City DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, July 12 7:30 vs Vanouver Whitecaps FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Wednesday, July 16 7:30 @ Seattle Sounders Lumen Field

Saturday, July 26 5:30 @ Philadelphia Union Subaru Park

Sunday, August 10 4:00 @ Minnesota United FC Allianz Field

Saturday, August 16 7:30 vs Atlanta United FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, August 23 8:30 @ LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, August 30 6:30 @ Sporting Kansas City Children's Mercy Park

Saturday, September 13 7:30 vs Houston Dynamo DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, September 20 6:30 @ FC Dallas Toyota Stadium

Saturday, September 27 7:30 vs Minnesota United FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, October 4 7:30 @ Real Salt Lake America First Field

Saturday, October 18 7:00 vs Los Angeles FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

