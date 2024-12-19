Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today their schedule for the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season.
The Rapids will kick off their 30th MLS campaign on Saturday, Feb. 22, with a trip to Energizer Park to take on St. Louis CITY SC (6:30 p.m. MT; Apple TV) before returning to Colorado to host FC Dallas in their home opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. MT; Apple TV).
Colorado will play 34 regular season matches in 2025-17 at home and 17 on the road. Notable home matchups in 2025 include a clash against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake on May 17 and the Rapids' annual 4thFEST match on July 4 against Sporting Kansas City. The club's full schedule is available at ColoradoRapids.com/schedule; all matches will be streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Altitude Sports Radio.
The Rapids will face league newcomers San Diego FC twice in 2025, beginning with a home match on Saturday, April 12. They will then make their first-ever trip to Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, May 14 to complete the season series.
On the road, Colorado will make their first trip to Audi Field since 2022 to face D.C. United on Saturday, May 3. The following month, the Rapids visit Gillette Stadium to meet the New England Revolution for the first time since 2021 on Saturday, June 28. The Burgundy Boys close out their regular-season road schedule on Saturday, Oct.4, with the decisive match in the Rocky Mountain Cup against RSL in Sandy, Utah.
Single-game tickets for the Rapids' 2025 MLS regular season and Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup vs. LAFC will be made available for purchase on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. MT. Fans can sign up for the 2025 Single Game Ticket Priority List for presale access to all home games in 2025 and to stay up to date on ticket availability.
2025 Regular Schedule
Date Time (MT) Opponent Location
Saturday, February 22 6:30 @ St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park
Saturday, March 1 7:30 vs FC Dallas DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, March 8 6:30 @ Austin FC Q2 Stadium
Saturday, March 15 8:30 @ San Jose Earthquakes PayPal Park
Saturday, March 22 7:30 vs Portland Timbers DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, March 29 2:30 vs Charlotte FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, April 5 7:30 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place
Saturday, April 12 7:30 vs San Diego FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, April 19 6:30 @ Houston Dynamo Shell Energy Stadium
Saturday, April 26 7:30 vs Seattle Sounders DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, May 3 5:30 @ D.C. United Audi Field
Saturday, May 10 7:30 vs San Jose Earthquakes DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Wednesday, May 14 8:30 @ San Diego FC Snapdragon Stadium
Saturday, May 17 7:30 vs Real Salt Lake DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, May 24 7:30 vs St. Louis CITY SC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Wednesday, May 28 8:30 @ Portland Timbers Providence Park
Saturday, May 31 8:30 @ Los Angeles FC BMO Stadium
Saturday, June 7 7:30 vs Austin FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, June 14 7:30 vs Orlando City SC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Wednesday, June 25 7:30 vs LA Galaxy DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, June 28 5:30 @ New England Revolution Gillette Stadium
Friday, July 4 7:30 vs Sporting Kansas City DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, July 12 7:30 vs Vanouver Whitecaps FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Wednesday, July 16 7:30 @ Seattle Sounders Lumen Field
Saturday, July 26 5:30 @ Philadelphia Union Subaru Park
Sunday, August 10 4:00 @ Minnesota United FC Allianz Field
Saturday, August 16 7:30 vs Atlanta United FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, August 23 8:30 @ LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday, August 30 6:30 @ Sporting Kansas City Children's Mercy Park
Saturday, September 13 7:30 vs Houston Dynamo DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, September 20 6:30 @ FC Dallas Toyota Stadium
Saturday, September 27 7:30 vs Minnesota United FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Saturday, October 4 7:30 @ Real Salt Lake America First Field
Saturday, October 18 7:00 vs Los Angeles FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
