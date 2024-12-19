Charlotte FC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule and broadcast details.

Charlotte FC will travel to Seattle to open the 2025 season against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, February 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

CLTFC will kick off its 2025 home slate at Bank of America Stadium against Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United FC on Saturday, March 1. The match is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff and tickets are on sale now.

HOME OPENER ON SALE NOW!

Season 4 at The Fortress begins March 1 against Atlanta United at 2 p.m. and Upper Bowl is OPEN. Let the party continue!

BUY TICKETS

MORE TICKET OPTIONS

In addition to the season opener against Seattle, Charlotte FC will face five other Western Conference teams during the 2025 season. The Club will travel to the Colorado Rapids (March 29) and Sporting Kansas City (June 25); and will host San Jose Earthquakes (March 22), expansion side San Diego FC (April 19) and Real Salt Lake (Aug. 16). By playing San Diego, Kansas City and San Jose, Charlotte FC will have faced all 29 teams in MLS in the Club's short history.

The Club will host 2024 Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami CF, on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Charlotte FC will close out the regular season at home on Decision Day against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for the full 2025 CLTFC Regular Season Schedule.

DATE HOME/AWAY OPPONENT TIME (ET)

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Away Seattle 10:30 PM

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Home Atlanta 2:00 PM

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Away Miami 5:00 PM

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Home Cincinnati 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Home San Jose 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Away Colorado 4:30 PM

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Home Nashville 2:30 PM

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Away Montreal 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Home San Diego 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Home New England 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Away Columbus 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Away Nashville 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Away Orlando 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Home Chicago 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Home Columbus 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Away New York Red Bulls 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Away Toronto 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Away Philadelphia 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Away Kansas City 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Away Chicago 8:30 PM

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Home Orlando 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Home New York 7:30 PM

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Home DC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Away Atlanta 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Home Toronto 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Away Cincinnati 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Home Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Home New York Red Bulls 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Away New England 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Home Miami 7:30 PM

Friday, September 19, 2025 Away New York 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Home Montreal 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Away DC 2:30 PM

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Home Philadelphia 6:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.