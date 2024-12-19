New England Revolution Acquire Forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired forward Leonardo "Leo" Campana (pronounced le-oh-nar-doh cam-PAH-nah) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $2,000,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500,000 in 2026 GAM, a 2025 International Roster Slot, and a 2026 International Roster Slot. Miami retains a sell-on percentage of any future sale of Campana and could receive up to $750,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.
LEONARDO CAMPANA
Full Name: Leonardo Campana Romero
Pronunciation: le-oh-nar-doh cam-PAH-nah
Position: Forward
Height: 6-2
Weight: 163
Age: 24
Date of Birth: July 24, 2000
Hometown: Guayaquil, Ecuador
Nationality: Ecuador
Previous Clubs: Inter Miami CF (2022-2024), Wolverhampton Wanderers (2020-2022), FC Famalicão (2020-2021), Grasshoppers Club Zurich (2021-2022), Barcelona SC (2016-2020)
Campana, 24, adds an established goal scorer to New England's attack as the Ecuadorian international joins the Revolution following a record-setting season with Inter Miami, where he won the 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023 titles. With the Herons from 2022-24, Campana recorded 32 goals and eight assists across 100 total appearances. In MLS regular season action, the striker tallied 28 goals, with eight helpers, in 80 league matches, for an average of 0.80 goal contributions per 90 minutes played.
"Leo Campana is a proven goal scorer whose arrival strengthens a crucial position of need for our team as we work to improve our offensive production this season," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Leo is a forward we have had our eyes on for quite some time, so we are thrilled to have him in our club. We are pleased to have another important piece of the puzzle in place before preseason begins."
This past season, Campana recorded eight goals with three assists in 28 games, including 14 starts, as he helped Miami set the MLS single-season points record, previously held by New England, with 74 points. In his first season with Miami, he finished as the team's second-highest scorer with 11 goals over 1,592 minutes played.
"Leo has proven himself as a consistent goal scorer in our league and produces goals in a variety of ways. He is strong in the air, intelligent with his movement, good in the box, and has the technical ability to also create goals for himself," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Leo is another addition who is in the prime of his career and is hungry and capable of achieving even more. I am excited to get on the field with him in January."
"I am thrilled to join the New England Revolution and can't wait to give my all for this incredible club," Campana added. "I'm looking forward to connecting with the fans and chasing success together."
Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Campana began his career with his former youth club, Barcelona SC, in 2016. He moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers of the English Premier League in January 2020, which was followed by loan stints at FC Famalicão (Portugal) and Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland). Campana scored twice in nine Liga Portugal matches with Famalicão, before recording three goals over 15 games during a six-month spell with the Grasshoppers. Across all competitions, the left-footed forward has totaled 41 goals and 12 assists in 146 senior matches.
Internationally, the six-foot-two attacker has amassed 16 caps with the Ecuador Men's National Team, his most recent appearance coming in October 2024 during FIFA World Cup qualification. Campana made his senior debut for Ecuador in March 2019 in a friendly against the USA. Overall, he has played four times in World Cup qualifier and four times in Copa América. At the youth level, Campana emerged at the 2019 South American U-20 Championship, leading the tournament with six goals in nine games for the eventual winners. In total, he recorded seven goals in 23 appearances for Ecuador at the U-23 and U-20 levels.
Campana will be with the Revolution when preseason training begins in early January, before the 30th season of Major League Soccer kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft is tomorrow, Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m., after which the Revolution's first-round pick and Sporting Director Curt Onalfo will be available on a media conference call at 3:00 p.m. Click here to view the full calendar of 2024-25 Offseason Roster Building Events.
