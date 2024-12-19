Toronto FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Major League Soccer announced today Toronto FC's full 34-game schedule for the 2025 MLS regular season.

TFC will start the regular season away for the eighth straight season and for the 18th time in franchise history. Toronto will tip off its 19th season in MLS on the road at Audi Field on Saturday, February 22, against D.C. United with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC's home campaign kicks off when the Reds host the Chicago Fire at BMO Field on Saturday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. Toronto will conclude the MLS regular season on Saturday, October 18, as TFC host Orlando City SC on Decision Day.

The 2025 home slate features 17 matches, highlighted by seven games in the afternoon. These include visits from Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 29 at 2:30 p.m., Minnesota United on April 12 at 2:30 p.m. and a matchup against 2024 Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami CF, on September 27 at 4:30 p.m.

The Reds are scheduled to host two matches during the Canadian National Exhibition. Toronto FC will face the reigning 2024 Leagues Cup Champions, Columbus Crew, on Saturday, August 16. Then, TFC will take on "401 Derby" rivals CF Montréal on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders will also receive free entry to the CNE.

The schedule features six matches against Western Conference teams, including matchups against Vancouver Whitecaps (March 29), Minnesota United (April 12), Real Salt Lake (April 19), Los Angeles FC (June 13), Portland Timbers (June 28) and the first-ever meeting with the 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC (July 16).

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action.

MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season tickets for Toronto FC's 2025 campaign are available for purchase now at torontofc.ca/2025, while single-match tickets are set to become available in 2025.

2025 Key Dates

Season Opener (Saturday, February 22): Toronto FC face D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. at Audi Field.

Home Opener (Saturday, March 15): Toronto FC host Chicago Fire at BMO Field at 2:30 p.m.

Rivalry Week (May 14-18): Toronto will visit CF Montréal on Saturday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Saputo Stadium.

All Star Skills Challenge in Austin, Texas (Tuesday, July 22)

2025 MLS All Star Game in Austin, Texas (Wednesday, July 23)

Decision Day (Saturday, October 18): Toronto FC host Orlando City SC to conclude the 2025 MLS regular season.

A full breakdown of Toronto FC's 2025 MLS schedule can be found below. View full schedule on our website here.

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

# DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TIME (ET)

1 Saturday, February 22, 2025 D.C. United Audi Field 7:30 PM

2 Saturday, March 01, 2025 Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium 7:30 PM

3 Saturday, March 08, 2025 FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:30 PM

4 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Chicago Fire FC BMO Field 2:30 PM

5 Saturday, March 22, 2025 New York Red Bulls Sports Illustrated Stadium 7:30 PM

6 Saturday, March 29, 2025 Vancouver Whitecaps FC BMO Field 2:30 PM

7 Sunday, April 06, 2025 Inter Miami CF Chase Stadium 7:00 PM

8 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Minnesota United FC BMO Field 2:30 PM

9 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Real Salt Lake America First Field 9:30 PM

10 Saturday, April 26, 2025 New York City FC BMO Field 2:30 PM

11 Saturday, May 03, 2025 New England Revolution BMO Field 4:30 PM

12 Saturday, May 10, 2025 D.C. United BMO Field 4:30 PM

13 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 FC Cincinnati BMO Field 7:30 PM

14 Saturday, May 17, 2025 CF Montréal Stade Saputo 2:30 PM

15 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Nashville SC BMO Field 7:30 PM

16 Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Philadelphia Union BMO Field 7:30 PM

17 Saturday, May 31, 2025 Charlotte FC BMO Field 7:30 PM

18 Friday, June 13, 2025 Los Angeles FC BMO Stadium 10:30 PM

19 Wednesday, June 25, 2025 New York Red Bulls BMO Field 7:30 PM

20 Saturday, June 28, 2025 Portland Timbers BMO Field 7:30 PM

21 Thursday, July 03, 2025 New York City FC Yankee Stadium 7:30 PM

22 Saturday, July 12, 2025 Atlanta United BMO Field 7:30 PM

23 Wednesday, July 16, 2025 San Diego FC Snapdragon Stadium 10:30 PM

24 Saturday, July 19, 2025 Nashville SC GEODIS Park 8:30 PM

25 Saturday, July 26, 2025 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 PM

26 Saturday, August 09, 2025 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 7:30 PM

27 Saturday, August 16, 2025 Columbus Crew BMO Field 7:30 PM

28 Sunday, August 24, 2025 Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 5:00 PM

29 Saturday, August 30, 2025 CF Montréal BMO Field 7:30 PM

30 Saturday, September 13, 2025 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7:30 PM

31 Saturday, September 20, 2025 Columbus Crew Lower.com Field 7:30 PM

32 Saturday, September 27, 2025 Inter Miami CF BMO Field 4:30 PM

33 Saturday, October 04, 2025 Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 8:30 PM

34 Saturday, October 18, 2025 Orlando City SC BMO Field 6:00 PM

