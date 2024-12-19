Minnesota United Announces 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United and Major League Soccer announced today the full schedule for the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

MNUFC kicks off its ninth season in MLS on the road against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, February 22 before coming home to host Eastern Conference opponent CF Montréal on March 1 for the 2025 home opener at Allianz Field.

Additional key matchups in the 2025 schedule include:

LA Galaxy: MNUFC hosts the 2024 MLS Cup Champions on Saturday, March 22 at Allianz Field and will face the Galaxy on Decision Day, October 18 on the road. The Loons faced the LA Galaxy in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park, where the Galaxy defeated MNUFC to advance to the Western Conference Final and MLS Cup.

Inter Miami CF: The Loons will host the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami CF, for the first time in club history on Saturday, May 10 at Allianz Field. MNUFC last played Miami in 2022 on the road.

San Diego FC: Minnesota United will welcome new Western Conference opponent San Diego FC to Allianz Field on Saturday, June 14. The Loons will travel to Snapdragon Stadium to face the expansion side on September 13.

Eastern Conference: In addition to CF Montréal and Inter Miami CF, MNUFC will face New York City FC, Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire FC.

Minnesota United will have four nationally televised games in 2025 featuring Western Conference opponents LAFC for the 2024 MLS season opener on February 22 (FOX), Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 15 (FS1), FC Dallas on Fourth of July (FS1) and Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, August 16 (FS1).

MNUFC will release the 2025 Theme Nights schedule at a later date.

2025 MINNESOTA UNITED REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT Time (CT)

Feb 22 @ LAFC 3:30 p.m.

March 01 vs. CF Montréal 7:30 p.m.

March 08 @ San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 p.m.

March 15 @ Sporting Kansas City 7:00 p.m.

March 22 vs. LA Galaxy 3:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m.

April 06 @ New York City FC 4:00 p.m.

April 12 @ Toronto FC 1:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m.

May 03 @ Austin FC 7:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Inter Miami CF 3:30 p.m.

May 14 @ Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m.

May 24 vs. Austin FC 7:30 p.m.

May 28 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 p.m.

June 01 @ Seattle Sounders FC 5:00 p.m.

June 14 vs. San Diego FC 7:30 p.m.

June 25 vs. Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m.

June 28 @ New York Red Bulls 6:30 p.m.

July 04 @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

July 12 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m.

July 16 vs. LAFC 7:30 p.m.

July 19 @ Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m.

July 26 @ St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m.

Aug 10 vs. Colorado Rapids 5:00 p.m.

Aug 16 vs. Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m.

Aug 23 @ Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m.

Aug 30 vs. Portland Timbers 7:30 p.m.

Sep 13 @ San Diego FC 9:30 p.m.

Sep 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC 7:30 p.m.

Sep 27 @ Colorado Rapids 8:30 p.m.

Oct 04 vs. Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

Oct 18 @ LA Galaxy 8:00 p.m.

Schedule subject to change

All times Central

2025 REGULAR SEASON TICKETS

All 2025 home MLS games will be hosted at Allianz Field. Single-game tickets for all MLS home games on the 2025 schedule will go on sale in early February. MNUFC insiders will receive first access to single-game tickets through a series of exclusive presales, beginning with Itasca Members, followed by Season Ticket Members, then members of The Preserve, and lastly subscribers to the MNUFC newsletter. Limited quantities of single-game tickets will be held for each of those windows throughout the presale process.

Fans wanting to lock in their tickets today can do so with two partial plans available: First Five Package and the Holiday Hat Pack. Starting at $145, the First Five Package includes a ticket for the Loons first five home games of the season, while the Holiday Hat Pack includes a ticket to the first two home matches for the Loons, plus a limited-edition knit hat, all starting at just $86.

Fans can join The Preserve for $25 per seat. Preserve membership holds the fan's spot in line for season tickets, while unlocking early access to tickets presales, including for MNUFC home games, MLS Cup Playoffs, U.S. National Team Games, and other marquee events at Allianz Field.

Other ticketing opportunities including discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more, as well as single-game rentals of Allianz Field premium spaces, will go on sale in January. Fans interested in purchasing group or premium tickets should place a refundable deposit today to guarantee their spot in the annual Group and Premium Selection processes, when most of the season's most popular games are sold out. Note that group tickets will not be available for the May 10 game vs. Inter Miami.

Fans can visit MNUFC.com/tickets to learn more about all ticketing opportunities at Allianz Field this upcoming season.

2025 LEAGUES CUP

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and Major League Soccer, will be played July 29 to August 31, 2025 in the United States and Canada. A new format will be announced at a later date, along with the schedule and additional information. Concacaf will continue to award three qualification berths to the Concacaf Champions Cup to the Leagues Cup champion and second and third-place finishers.

2025 MLS ALL-STAR GAME

Austin FC will host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 23 (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. Additional details on the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

MLS DECISION DAY 2025

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 5 p.m. CT and Western Conference matches beginning at 8 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders in an interconference match at 5 p.m. CT on the final matchday of the season.

MLS TO PAUSE FOR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP AND CONCACAF GOLD CUP

MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team tournament. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup, an event featuring Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC, and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

2025 SCHEDULE FORMAT

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

EVERY MATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.

The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action.

MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.