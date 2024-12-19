San Diego FC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Aníbal Godoy
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed free agent midfielder Aníbal Godoy. Godoy, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has signed a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with Club options for the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons.
"Aníbal is a proven midfielder with experience at the highest level who brings valuable depth to our midfield," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "As a leader, his experience as Panama's captain and his time with an expansion side will make him an important part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to San Diego FC in January."
Godoy joins SDFC after most recently playing for Nashville SC in his tenth season in MLS. The Panamanian international signed with Nashville SC in their inaugural season in MLS in 2020, making 111 appearances (87 starts) for Nashville in all competitions, leading the midfield to two Conference Semifinal appearances.
Godoy joined the San Jose Earthquakes in August 2015 from Hungarian side Budapest Honvéd FC. In his four years with San Jose, Godoy played a total of 8,481 minutes and reached 103 appearances in all competitions for the Earthquakes, tallying five goals (four game-winning goals) and seven assists in that span.
At the international level, Godoy has become a leader for Panama's National Team with 143 caps. The Panamanian was instrumental in leading the squad that qualified and participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time in nation's history, starting in all three Group Stage matches, as well as in reaching the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
Transaction: SDFC signed free agent midfielder Aníbal Godoy to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with Club options for the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons.
Name: Aníbal Godoy
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 174 lbs
Born: Feb. 10, 1990
Age: 34
Birthplace: Panama City, Panama
Previous Club: Nashville SC
Pronunciation: ah-NEE-bahl goh-DOH-ee
