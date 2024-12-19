FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has signed free agent defender Lalas Abubakar to a two-year contract with a one-year club option.

"We're very happy to sign Lalas to our roster," FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. "Strengthening our defensive group this offseason was a priority. Lalas provides us a great player, competitor, and flexibility along our backline. We look forward to him joining our group once preseason begins."

In 2024, Abubakar led the Rapids to the MLS Cup playoffs and to a historic third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup, the highest finish in Rapids history. He spent the last five seasons with Colorado, making 153 appearances, scoring nine goals, and recording three assists. Abubakar was named the Rapids' Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

Abubakar also spent two seasons with the Columbus Crew, recording 35 appearances and scoring two goals. He was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

A native of Kumasi, Ghana, Abubakar has previously represented his home country at the U-20 level.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 27 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (8): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (10): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (7): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Lalas Abubakar

Pronunciation: LAh-las- ah-BOO-bah-car

Connect with Lalas: X | Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Dec. 25, 1994 (29)

Birthplace: Kumasi, Ghana

Nationality: Ghana and United States

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 181 lbs.

Last Club: Colorado Rapids

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.