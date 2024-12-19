San Diego FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC today announced the Club's 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule. In addition to celebrating the launch of the league's 30th team, San Diego FC, during the league's 30th season, the MLS schedule pays tribute to the inaugural campaign and several iconic MLS original matches.

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date. Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

2025 Schedule Format

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents, three at home and three away.

30th MLS Season

All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as MLS kicks off its 30th season campaign during the MLS is Back opening weekend on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23. San Diego FC will begin their inaugural season at Dignity Health Sports Park against the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy (4 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin

Austin FC will host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 23 (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. Additional details on the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

Every Match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

MLS on FOX, TSN, and RDS

Returning for its 11th consecutive season, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2025 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes. The first game on the FOX Sports schedule for San Diego FC will feature the Club hosting FC Dallas on Saturday, May 3 (6:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1). The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLS to Pause for FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup

MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team tournament. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup, an event featuring Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC, and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29 to August 31 and, similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

MLS Decision Day 2025

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 3 p.m. PT and Western Conference matches beginning at 6 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. San Diego FC will travel to face the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the final match of the Club's 2025 MLS Regular Season (6 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.

SDFC Season Ticket Membership Information

Becoming a SDFC Season Ticket Member is the only way to guarantee a seat for the Club's historic inaugural season. Season Ticket Members will also have priority access to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated Season Opening match against the LA Galaxy. With several sections already sold out, fans can book an appointment now with a San Diego FC Sales Representative via SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member.

The full San Diego FC 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule can be found below and on SanDiegoFC.com/Schedule.

SAN DIEGO FC 2025 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:

Games by Month:

February (1), March (5), April (4), May (7), June (3), July (5), August (4), September (3), October (2)

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (14)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Saturday (11), Sunday (4)

Home Dates by Month:

February (0), March (3), April (2), May (5), June (0), July (4), August (1), September (2), October (0)

Road Dates by Month:

February (1), March (2), April (2), May (2), June (3), July (1), August (3), September (1), October (2)

Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

Columbus Crew SC, Toronto FC, Nashville SC

Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, Atlanta United FC

Home Matches by Kickoff Time (All Times PT):

1:30 PM (1), 4:30 PM (1), 6:00 PM (1), 7:30 PM PT (14)

2025 SAN DIEGO FC MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TIME (PT) TV

Sunday, Feb. 23 LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park 4:00 PM Apple TV

Saturday, March 1 St. Louis CITY SC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, March 8 Real Salt Lake America First Field 6:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, March 15 Columbus Crew Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, March 23 Austin FC Q2 Stadium 1:00 PM Apple TV

Saturday, March 29 LAFC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, April 5 Seattle Sounders FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, April 12 Colorado Rapids Dick's Sporting Goods Park 6:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, April 19 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 4:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, April 26 Real Salt Lake Snapdragon Stadium 4:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 3 FC Dallas Snapdragon Stadium 6:00 PM Apple TV / FS1

Saturday, May 10 St. Louis CITY SC CITYPARK 5:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, May 14 Colorado Rapids Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 17 Sporting KC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 24 LA Galaxy Snapdragon Stadium 1:30 PM Apple TV / FOX

Wednesday, May 28 Seattle Sounders FC Lumen Field 5:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 31 Austin FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, June 14 Minneosta United FC Allianz Field 5:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, June 25 Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, June 28 FC Dallas Toyota Stadium 5:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, July 5 Houston Dynamo FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, July 12 Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 5:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, July 16 Toronto FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, July 19 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Friday, July 25 Nashville SC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Aug. 9 Sporting KC Children's Mercy Park 5:30 PM Apple TV

Sunday, Aug. 17 San Jose Earthquakes PayPal Park 4:00 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Aug. 23 Portland Timbers Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sunday, Aug. 31 LAFC BMO Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sept. 13 Minnesota United FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sept. 20 Atlanta United FC Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sept. 27 San Jose Earthquakes Snapdragon Stadium 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Oct. 4 Houston Dynamo FC Shell Energy Stadium 5:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Oct. 18 Portland Timbers Providence Park 6:00 PM Apple TV

