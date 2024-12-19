St. Louis CITY SC Reveals 2025 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC unveiled the club's 34-match 2025 MLS Regular-Season schedule, which begins at home on Saturday, February 22 when the team hosts the Colorado Rapids at the club's iconic, and newly renamed, stadium, Energizer Park. CITY SC has five Game of the Week matches, all of which kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday.

St. Louis gets to showcase Energizer Park on opening day of the 2025 MLS regular-season as they play Colorado on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Then CITY SC kicks off its road slate with back-to-back West Coast trips, first to Major League Soccer's newest club, San Diego FC, on March 1 and follows up with MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy on March 9. A full breakdown of St. Louis' schedule can be seen down below.

Members of the club's myCITY+ program will have a chance to participate in a single match ticket pre-sale ahead of the general public sale in early February.

CITY SC's MLS Schedule Breakdown:

- 26 Saturday (12 home/14 away), 6 Sunday (3 home/3 away), 2 Wednesday (2 home)

- 5 Game of the Week matches (all featuring on Sunday) (2 home/3 away)

- Home Match Kickoff Times:

1: 8:00 pm CT

11: 7:30 pm CT

2: 6:00 pm CT

1: 3:30 pm CT

1: 1:30 pm CT

1: 1:00 pm CT

- Most home games in a stretch: 6 in a span of 8 matches from June 14 through August 9

- Three national TV matches: Two on FOX, one on FS1

- Three new Eastern Conference foes: at Philadelphia (March 22), vs. Columbus Crew (April 13), at Montreal (September 13)

- Rivalry Week features St. Louis hosting Sporting KC on May 14

- Decision Day features CITY SC hosting Real Salt Lake on October 19

- No homestand or roadtrip is longer than two consecutive matches

St. Louis CITY SC's full 2025 MLS Regular-Season schedule can be seen here.

Every CITY SC match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. MLS Season Pass continues to be the home of the most expansive and accessible programming lineup ever for MLS fans, including all MLS and Leagues Cup; matches as well as hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games during the season.

