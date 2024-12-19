Portland Timbers Set to Participate in MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, December 20
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
The Portland Timbers are set to participate in the MLS SuperDraft 2025 with two available picks (14th, 74th) on Friday, Dec. 20. The first round is set to kick off at 11 a.m. (Pacific) live on www.MLSsoccer.com and MLS social media channels.
Portland holds the 14th overall pick in the first round followed by the 74th overall selection in the third round.
