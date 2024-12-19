Revolution's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced the club's 34-game schedule for the 2025 Major League Soccer season on Thursday, available now at Revolutionsoccer.net. Click HERE to view the complete 2025 MLS regular season schedule.

The founding MLS club's 30th season will commence on Saturday, February 22 on the road at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). New England's 2025 MLS home slate begins with the Gillette Stadium opener on Saturday, March 1 vs. Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m. ET), with the Philadelphia Union coming to Foxborough the following week on Saturday, March 8 (7:30 p.m. ET). The 2025 MLS regular season culminates on Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, Oct. 18 with a home match against Chicago Fire FC (6:00 p.m. ET).

All the Revolution and MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Every match is available in English and Spanish, with select games in French. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.

The 2025 season will see 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) return for its 16th season as the flagship radio station of the New England Revolution. The top-rated radio station in New England will carry all 34 regular season games. Fans watching home games at Gillette Stadium can select the Revolution radio call for their audio feed within MLS Season Pass to accompany the broadcast. In addition, 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA will return as the Revolution's Portuguese-language radio partner, with live calls of every match for New England's expansive population of Brazilian and Portuguese speakers.

Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada. The Revolution currently have one match scheduled for a national broadcast on FOX: Saturday, April 12 at Atlanta United (2:30 p.m.).

The MLS schedule will see every club play each team in its own conference twice - once home and once away - for a total of 28 intraconference games. Each club will then play six games against cross-conference opponents, three home and three away.

The Revolution's 17-game home schedule at Gillette Stadium is highlighted by a meeting with last season's Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, July 9 (7:30 p.m.), and a rare visit from Los Angeles FC on Saturday, Aug. 16 (7:30 p.m.). The Revolution will host last year's MLS Cup runner-up New York Red Bulls in a matinee on Saturday, March 29 (2:30 p.m.), and the Eastern Conference's third-place finishers, FC Cincinnati, on Saturday, June 14 (7:30 p.m.).

2025 Revolution Season Memberships (17-game package) and 2025 Multi-Game Plans are on sale now. Individual match tickets will go on sale to the general public in early February several weeks before the March 1 home opener. Right now, fans can secure two-game or four-game packages, available with the July 9 match against Inter Miami. Revolution Season Members receive a wide range of exclusive benefits ranging from seat and hospitality upgrades, special presale access, ticket exchange program, VIP parking, and much more. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net, call 1-877-GET-REVS, or email tix@revolutionsoccer.net to learn more.

Every Revolution Season Membership account receives one complimentary subscription to MLS Season Pass included in their plan (one per account), where they can watch every match of the 2025 MLS regular season, as well as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup 2025. With MLS Season Pass, fans can enjoy all the MLS action in English and Spanish, plus select French broadcasts and access to local home-radio calls, as well as exclusive content from all 30 clubs and match replays all in one place and with no blackouts. MLS Season Pass is available now on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.

2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

DATE Ã¯Â»Â¿TIME OPPONENT (HOME/AWAY) VENUE LOCATION BROADCAST INFORMATION

Sat., Feb. 22 8:30 p.m. ET Nashville SC (A) GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., March 1 7:30 p.m. ET Columbus Crew (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., March 8 7:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia Union (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., March 15 7:30 p.m. ET New York City FC (A) Yankee Stadium Bronx, N.Y. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., March 29 2:30 p.m. ET New York Red Bulls (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., April 5 7:30 p.m. ET FC Cincinnati (A) TQL Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., April 12 2:30 p.m. ET Atlanta United FC (A) Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga. FOX Ã¯Â»Â¿MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., April 19 7:30 p.m. ET New York City FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., April 26 7:30 p.m. ET Charlotte FC (A) Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., May 3 4:30 p.m. ET Toronto FC (A) BMO Field Toronto, Ontario MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., May 10 7:30 p.m. ET Orlando City SC (A) Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Fla. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., May 17 7:30 p.m. ET San Jose Earthquakes (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., May 24 8:30 p.m. ET Sporting Kansas City (A) Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, Kan. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Wed., May 28 7:30 p.m. ET D.C. United (A) Audi Field Washington, D.C. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., May 31 7:30 p.m. ET CF Montreal (A) Stade Saputo Montreal, Quebec MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., June 14 7:30 p.m. ET FC Cincinnati (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Wed., June 25 7:30 p.m. ET Nashville SC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., June 28 7:30 p.m. ET Colorado Rapids (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., July 5 10:30 p.m. ET Portland Timbers (A) Providence Park Portland, Ore. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Wed., July 9 7:30 p.m. ET Inter Miami CF (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., July 12 8:30 p.m. ET Austin FC (A) Q2 Stadium Austin, Texas MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Wed., July 16 7:30 p.m. ET New York Red Bulls (A) Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., July 19 7:30 p.m. ET Orlando City SC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Fri., July 25 7:30 p.m. ET CF Montreal (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Aug. 9 7:30 p.m. ET D.C. United (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. ET Columbus Crew (A) Lower.com Field Columbus, Ohio MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Aug. 30 7:30 p.m. ET Charlotte FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Sept. 6 8:30 p.m. ET Chicago Fire FC (A) Soldier Field Chicago, Ill. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Sept. 13 7:30 p.m. ET Toronto FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Sept. 20 2:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia Union (A) Subaru Park Chester, Pa. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Sept. 27 7:30 p.m. ET Atlanta United FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat., Oct. 4 7:30 p.m. ET Inter Miami CF (A) Chase Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

Sat. Oct. 18 6:00 p.m. ET Chicago Fire FC (H) Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. MLS Season Pass 98.5 The Sports Hub Nossa Radio 1260 AM

