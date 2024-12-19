Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced the Club's 34-match schedule for the 2025 MLS regular season.

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT, the match against D.C. United will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day prior to the Club's 2024 opener.

Chicago Fire Season Ticket Members will have exclusive presale access beginning today at 2:00 p.m. CT. All Members will receive an email with a presale access link and information outlining pricing for purchasing additional single-match tickets, along with guidelines for the 2025 Member Exchange Policies. Full Season and All-Inclusive Premium Membership are on sale now - providing the best value to fans with affordable ticket prices, exclusive access, matchday perks, and more.

Chicago Fire Email and Text Subscribers will have exclusive early access to secure the best seats to this season's most exciting matchups beginning tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 20 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Fan-First Credit Guarantee holders will also receive exclusive presale access beginning tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 20 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Credit holders can use their account credit for $50 per ticket when purchasing two or more tickets (maximum of 6) to this season's home match versus Inter Miami CF on Sunday, April 13 at Soldier Field. Fan-First Credit Guarantee holders can also apply their account credit toward Chicago Fire Season Ticket Memberships with $250 off two or more seats. Credit holders will receive an email with additional information on how to purchase tickets to the Inter Miami match.

General public on sale for single-match tickets for the entire 2025 Chicago Fire regular season, driven by Carvana, will be available for purchase beginning on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season will be available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

Overall, the Fire's 2025 regular season home schedule features a total of 17 matches, including 15 matches on Saturday, one Wednesday match, and one Sunday match. Chicago will host the highest number of Fire matches at home during the months of June - hosting Nashville SC (June 14), Philadelphia Union (June 25), and Charlotte FC (June 28) - and Sept. - hosting the New England Revolution (Sept. 6), New York City FC (Sept. 13), and Columbus Crew (Sept. 27) - with three matches apiece. The Club will have two homestands during the regular season, first with the three June home matches, then one month later with three consecutive matches at home hosting the New York Red Bulls (July 26), Los Angeles Football Club (Aug. 9), and St. Louis CITY SC (Aug. 16).

Chicago will also have two road stretches in 2025, hitting the road for three matches in March - FC Dallas (March 8), Toronto FC (March 15), and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (March 22) - and then again starting in May, travelling to Charlotte (May 17), New York (May 25), Orlando (May 31), and D.C. (June 7).

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

In addition to MLS Season Pass, the Fire's July 16 match against Atlanta United FC will also appear on FS1. Returning for its 11th consecutive season, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2025 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29 to August 31 and, similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

2025 Chicago Fire FC Regular Season Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of Week:

Wednesday (1), Saturday (15), Sunday (1)

Road Dates by Day of Week:

Wednesday (1), Saturday (15), Sunday (1)

Home Dates by Month:

February (0), March (2), April (2), May (2), June (3), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (1)

Road Dates by Month:

February (1), March (3), April (2), May (3), June (1), July (3), August (2), September (1) October (1)

2025 Home Opponents:

Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Los Angeles Football Club, Inter Miami CF, CF Montréal, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC, Toronto FC

2025 Away Opponents:

Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, D.C. United, Inter Miami CF, Minnesota United FC, CF Montréal, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

To view the Fire's full regular season schedule, presented by Carvana, CLICK HERE.

Theme nights and giveaway items for the Fire's 2025 season will be announced at a later date. CLICK HERE to receive the latest updates and information on upcoming Fire matches and events.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire.

