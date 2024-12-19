Atlanta United's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today announced the complete 2025 MLS regular season schedule. Every match of the regular season, Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup can be seen with no blackouts on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer. Atlanta United will also be featured six times on national broadcasts on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes. All Atlanta United matches will also be broadcast on the club's English and Spanish radio partners, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and La Mejor.

Season Tickets and Multi Match Ticket Packages are available now online or by calling 470-341-1500. Single match tickets will go on sale in early January. Additional ticket information can be found here. Benefits for Season Ticket Members including the ability to sell back tickets, get free away match tickets, access season parking, and receive complimentary MLS Season Pass Subscription will all launch after the first of the year. Members can reach out to fans@atlutd.com with any questions.

Atlanta opens the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m.) against CF Montréal. The club's first road match of the year comes against rivals Charlotte FC the following weekend (March 1, 2 p.m., FOX). A couple of weekends later, Atlanta's first of four featured Sunday matches sees them welcome Inter Miami CF to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (March 16, 7 p.m.). After a road match in Cincinnati, the Five Stripes come back for a three-match homestand from March 29 - April 12, highlighted by another national over-the-air broadcast against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (April 12, 2:30 p.m., FOX).

The team's first back-to-back road stretch closes out the month of April with matches at Philadelphia (April 19, 2:30 p.m., FOX) and Orlando (April 26, 7 p.m., FOX). The month of May features seven total matches, including another three-match homestand from May 17-28. Atlanta's second appearance on the featured Sunday match comes on Sunday, May 25 (7 p.m.) when FC Cincinnati comes to Atlanta. On the final weekend of May, Atlanta travels to Harrison, N.J. to take on the New York Red Bulls (May 31, 7:30 p.m.) in the first of six consecutive road matches.

They face New York City FC on June 12 before the league's official summer break. Atlanta comes back with matches at Columbus (June 25) and Miami (June 28) to close out the month. July opens with two road matches before Atlanta closes out the month with another three-match homestand against Chicago Fire FC (July 16, 7:30 p.m., FS1), Charlotte FC (July 19) and Seattle Sounders (July 26) before Leagues Cup, which begins on July 29.

August features three road matches, with the final one coming against Nashville SC on Aug. 30. Following the September international break, Atlanta hosts Columbus Crew (Sept. 13) and league newcomers San Diego FC (Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m.) before traveling to New England on the final weekend in September. The final two regular season matches have Atlanta traveling to take on LAFC (Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m.) before the Five Stripes face D.C. United at home on Decision Day (Oct. 18, 6 p.m.).

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Sat., Feb. 22,2025 CF Montréal 7:30 PM

Sat., March 1, 2025 @ Charlotte FC 2:00 PM (FOX)

Sat., March 8, 2025 New York Red Bulls 7:30 PM

Sun., March 16, 2025 Inter Miami CF 7:00 PM

Sat., March 22, 2025 @ FC Cincinnati 2:30 PM

Sat. March 29, 2025 New York City FC 7:30 PM

Sat., April 5, 2025 FC Dallas 7:30 PM

Sat., April 12, 2025 New England Revolution 2:30 PM (FOX)

Sat., April 19, 2025 @ Philadelphia Union 2:30 PM (FOX)

Sat., April 26, 2025 @ Orlando City SC 7:00 PM (FOX)

Sat., May 3, 2025 Nashville SC 2:30 PM (FOX)

Sat., May 10, 2025 @ Chicago Fire FC 2:30 PM

Wed., May 14, 2025 @ Austin FC 8:30 PM

Sat., May 17, 2025 Philadelphia Union 7:30 PM

Sun., May 25, 2025 FC Cincinnati 7:00 PM

Wed., May 28, 2025 Orlando City SC 7:30 PM

Sat., May 31, 2025 @ New York Red Bulls 7:30 PM

Thur., June 12, 2025 @ New York City FC 7:30 PM

Wed., June 25, 2025 @ Columbus Crew 7:30 PM

Sat., June 28, 2025 @ Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM

Sat., July 5, 2025 @ D.C. United 7:30 PM

Sat., July 12, 2025 @ Toronto FC 7:30 PM

Wed., July 16, 2025 Chicago Fire FC 7:30 PM (FS1)

Sat., July 19, 2025 Charlotte FC 7:30 PM

Sat., July 26, 2025 Seattle Sounders 7:30 PM

Sat., Aug. 9, 2025 @ CF Montréal 7:30 PM

Sat., Aug. 16, 2025 @ Colorado Rapids 9:30 PM

Sun., Aug. 24, 2025 Toronto FC 5:00 PM

Sat., Aug. 30, 2025 @ Nashville SC 5:00 PM

Sat., Sept. 13, 2025 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 20, 2025 San Diego FC 4:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 27, 2025 @ New England Revolution 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct. 5, 2025 @ LAFC 10:30 PM

Sat, Oct.18, 2025 D.C. United 6:00 PM

