Timbers Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS Regular Season

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers







PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer today announced the full 34-game, 2025 regular season schedule for the Portland Timbers. Portland will celebrate its 50th anniversary season, presented by Toyota, against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 1 p.m. (Pacific) on Sunday, February 23 at Providence Park.

The 2025 MLS season marks the 50th anniversary of the Portland Timbers. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City.

Portland will celebrate its 50 years as a club with theme nights at Providence Park throughout the campaign presented by Toyota, including Spirit of 75 Night (vs. San Jose - 6/13), 10th Anniversary of MLS Cup Celebration (vs. Real Salt Lake - 7/16), 50th Anniversary Night (vs. Minnesota United FC - 7/19) and Diego Chara Bobblehead Night (vs. FC Cincinnati - 8/16).

2025 Annual Memberships and a special set of 3-game plans highlighting key 50th Anniversary theme night matches are now available at www.timbers.com/tickets. Additional ticket packages and single game ticket sales will be available in January.

Portland will look to defend its 2024 Cascadia Cup title against Vancouver and Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 season. After hosting Whitecaps FC in the season opener, the Timbers will face them at BC Place on May 31. Portland and Seattle will square off for the first time of the season on May 17 at Providence Park and will close out the Cascadia derby on October 4 at Lumen Field.

The Timbers will square off against six Eastern Conference opponents in the 2024 campaign - three at home (New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls) and three on the road (Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC).

Matching up for the first time, Portland will play expansion-side San Diego FC on August 23 at Snapdragon Stadium. Notably, the Timbers will host San Diego at Providence Park on Decision Day. Decision Day 2025, the final matchday of the MLS regular season with postseason implications on the line, will take place on Saturday, October 18.

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS, will be played July 29 to August 31.

Every Timbers and MLS match will continue to be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (10), Sunday (4)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (1), Friday (1), Saturday (12), Sunday (3)

Home Dates by Month:

February (1), March (3), April (1), May (3), June (2), July (3), August (1), September (2), October (1)

Road Dates by Month:

March (2), April (3), May (4), June (1), July (2), August (3), September (1), October (1)

Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls

Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC

2025 Portland Timbers Schedule (home matches in bold)

All matches are Pacific time

Date Opponent Kickoff Television

Sunday, Feb. 23 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 p.m. Apple

Saturday, March 1 Austin FC 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, March 8 @ Nashville SC 5:30 p.m. Apple

Sunday, March 16 LA Galaxy 1:30 p.m. Apple, FOX

Saturday, March 22 @ Colorado Rapids 6:30 p.m. Apple

Sunday, March 30 Houston Dynamo FC 4 p.m. Apple

Saturday, April 5 @ Austin FC 4:30 p.m. Apple, FOX

Sunday, April 13 @ Sporting Kansas City 11 a.m. Apple, FOX

Saturday, April 19 LAFC 7 p.m. Apple, FS1

Sunday, April 27 @ LA Galaxy 2 p.m. Apple

Saturday, May 3 @ San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, May 10 Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. Apple

Wednesday, May 14 @ Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, May 17 Seattle Sounders FC 6:30 p.m. Apple, FS1

Saturday, May 24 @ Orlando City SC 4:30 p.m. Apple

Wednesday, May 28 Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, May 31 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6:30 p.m. Apple

Sunday, June 8 St. Louis CITY SC 4 p.m. Apple

Friday, June 13 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, June 28 @ Toronto FC 4:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, July 5 New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. Apple

Sunday, July 13 @ St. Louis CITY SC 4 p.m. Apple

Wednesday, July 16 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, July 19 Minnesota United FC 7:30 p.m. Apple

Friday, July 25 @ LAFC 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Aug. 9 @ FC Dallas 5:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Aug. 16 FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Aug. 23 @ San Diego FC 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Aug. 30 @ Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Sept. 13 New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Sept. 20 @ Houston Dynamo FC 5:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Sept. 27 FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Oct. 4 @ Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m. Apple

Saturday, Oct. 18 San Diego FC 6:00 p.m. Apple

