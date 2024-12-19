Timbers Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS Regular Season
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer today announced the full 34-game, 2025 regular season schedule for the Portland Timbers. Portland will celebrate its 50th anniversary season, presented by Toyota, against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 1 p.m. (Pacific) on Sunday, February 23 at Providence Park.
The 2025 MLS season marks the 50th anniversary of the Portland Timbers. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City.
Portland will celebrate its 50 years as a club with theme nights at Providence Park throughout the campaign presented by Toyota, including Spirit of 75 Night (vs. San Jose - 6/13), 10th Anniversary of MLS Cup Celebration (vs. Real Salt Lake - 7/16), 50th Anniversary Night (vs. Minnesota United FC - 7/19) and Diego Chara Bobblehead Night (vs. FC Cincinnati - 8/16).
2025 Annual Memberships and a special set of 3-game plans highlighting key 50th Anniversary theme night matches are now available at www.timbers.com/tickets. Additional ticket packages and single game ticket sales will be available in January.
Portland will look to defend its 2024 Cascadia Cup title against Vancouver and Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 season. After hosting Whitecaps FC in the season opener, the Timbers will face them at BC Place on May 31. Portland and Seattle will square off for the first time of the season on May 17 at Providence Park and will close out the Cascadia derby on October 4 at Lumen Field.
The Timbers will square off against six Eastern Conference opponents in the 2024 campaign - three at home (New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls) and three on the road (Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC).
Matching up for the first time, Portland will play expansion-side San Diego FC on August 23 at Snapdragon Stadium. Notably, the Timbers will host San Diego at Providence Park on Decision Day. Decision Day 2025, the final matchday of the MLS regular season with postseason implications on the line, will take place on Saturday, October 18.
The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS, will be played July 29 to August 31.
Every Timbers and MLS match will continue to be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.
Schedule Breakdown:
Home Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (10), Sunday (4)
Road Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (1), Friday (1), Saturday (12), Sunday (3)
Home Dates by Month:
February (1), March (3), April (1), May (3), June (2), July (3), August (1), September (2), October (1)
Road Dates by Month:
March (2), April (3), May (4), June (1), July (2), August (3), September (1), October (1)
Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:
New England Revolution, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls
Eastern Conference Opponents Away:
Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC
2025 Portland Timbers Schedule (home matches in bold)
All matches are Pacific time
Date Opponent Kickoff Television
Sunday, Feb. 23 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 p.m. Apple
Saturday, March 1 Austin FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, March 8 @ Nashville SC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, March 16 LA Galaxy 1:30 p.m. Apple, FOX
Saturday, March 22 @ Colorado Rapids 6:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, March 30 Houston Dynamo FC 4 p.m. Apple
Saturday, April 5 @ Austin FC 4:30 p.m. Apple, FOX
Sunday, April 13 @ Sporting Kansas City 11 a.m. Apple, FOX
Saturday, April 19 LAFC 7 p.m. Apple, FS1
Sunday, April 27 @ LA Galaxy 2 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 3 @ San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 10 Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, May 14 @ Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 17 Seattle Sounders FC 6:30 p.m. Apple, FS1
Saturday, May 24 @ Orlando City SC 4:30 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, May 28 Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, May 31 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, June 8 St. Louis CITY SC 4 p.m. Apple
Friday, June 13 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, June 28 @ Toronto FC 4:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, July 5 New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. Apple
Sunday, July 13 @ St. Louis CITY SC 4 p.m. Apple
Wednesday, July 16 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, July 19 Minnesota United FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Friday, July 25 @ LAFC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 9 @ FC Dallas 5:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 16 FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 23 @ San Diego FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Aug. 30 @ Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 13 New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 20 @ Houston Dynamo FC 5:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Sept. 27 FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Oct. 4 @ Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m. Apple
Saturday, Oct. 18 San Diego FC 6:00 p.m. Apple
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024
- Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Acquire Forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Gastón Brugman - LA Galaxy
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Audi 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman and up to $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LAFC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils 2025 Schedule, Setting Stage for Sounders FC's Widest Reaching Campaign to Date - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati's 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Released - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - San Diego FC
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce 2025 Schedule - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Season 20 with Texas Derby on February 22 and Will Host Inter Miami CF on March 2 - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule Unveiled - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- FC Dallas Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Reveals 2025 MLS Regular-Season Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- RSL 2025 Schedule Unveiled - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule - Philadelphia Union
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS Regular Season - Portland Timbers
- MLS Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Toronto FC
- Columbus Crew 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Set - Columbus Crew SC
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Announce Biggest Schedule in Club History for 2025 Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Unveils 2025 MLS Season Schedule - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Diego FC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Aníbal Godoy - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar - FC Dallas
- MLS Publishes 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS Regular Season
- Matchday and Concert Tickets at Providence Park Will Serve as TriMet Tickets in 2025 and 2026
- Timbers Set to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park
- Evander Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire