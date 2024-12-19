Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Major League Soccer and D.C United have announced the club's 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule. The Black-and-Red open its season against Toronto FC at Audi Field on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale priority access to purchase single-match tickets by registering HERE prior to 8 a.m. ET on Dec. 20. The priority access pre-sale for single-match tickets begins at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20. Single-match tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 and can be purchased by visiting dcunited.com/tickets/single. Fans interested in purchasing multi-match packages can visit dcunited.com/tickets to select their package. For questions regarding tickets, please contact ticketing@dcunited.com.

The 2025 D.C. United season marks the second year of Head Coach Troy Lesesne and General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay's leadership at the club. Fans will see the return of 2024 MLS Golden Boot Winner and MLS Best XI forward Christian Benteke, after the Belgian scored an astounding 23 goals in league play last year. The forward signed a contract extension that will see him remain with the club through this season with an option in 2026. Fellow 2024 MLS All-Star defender Aaron Herrera will look to build on his stellar debut season with the Black-and-Red, alongside defender Lucas Bartlett and midfielders Jared Stroud and Gabriel Pirani, who made substantial impacts on the field for the club last season. The Black-and-Red continue to bolster and revamp their roster this offseason with the acquisition of 22-year-old Brazilian winger João Peglow signing from Radomiak Radom in the Polish first division and has made offseason trades to improve roster depth ahead of the 2025 MLS Season.

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.

30th MLS Season

All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as MLS kicks off its 30th season campaign during the MLS is Back opening weekend on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23. The defending Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF will host New York City FC in a season-opening Saturday matinee match at Chase Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) while the following day, San Diego FC will begin their inaugural season at Dignity Health Sports Park against the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion LA Galaxy (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Celebrating the Inaugural MLS Match and First MLS Cup

In celebration of MLS' 30th year, the 2025 regular season schedule will feature nods to the inaugural 1996 season. On April 6, the San Jose Earthquakes will host D.C. United in a rematch of the league's first game (5 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). Additionally, on July 12, the league's first two MLS Cup finalists, LA Galaxy and D.C. United, will face off at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin

Austin FC will host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 23 (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. Additional details on the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

Every Match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action.

MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

2025 Schedule Format

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

MLS to Pause for FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup

MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team tournament. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup, an event featuring Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC, and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29 to August 31 and, similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

MLS Decision Day 2025

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 9 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders in an interconference match at 6 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.

The complete D.C. United 2025 Major League Soccer schedule follows.

D.C. United 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Saturday, February 22

Toronto FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1

@ Chicago Fire FC

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 8

Sporting Kansas City

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 15

CF Montréal

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 22

@ Orlando City SC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 29

Columbus Crew

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 6

@ San Jose Earthquakes

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 12

FC Cincinnati

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 19

@ New York Red Bulls

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26

@ Philadelphia Union

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 3

Colorado Rapids

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 10

@ Toronto FC

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 14

New York City FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17

@ Nashville SC

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24

New York Red Bulls

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 28

New England Revolution

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 31

@ FC Cincinnati

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 7

Chicago Fire FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 14

@ Real Salt Lake

Kickoff: 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 28

Nashville SC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 5

Atlanta United

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 12

@ LA Galaxy

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 16

@ Charlotte FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 19

@ Columbus Crew

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 26

Austin FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 9

@ New England Revolution

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 16

@ CF Montréal

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 23

Inter Miami CF

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30

@ New York City FC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 13

Orlando City SC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 20

@ Inter Miami CF

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 27

Philadelphia Union

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4

Charlotte FC

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 18

@ Atlanta United

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

