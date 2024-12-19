New York City FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced their 2025 MLS regular season schedule as the Club celebrates 10 years since their inaugural season.
New York City FC will begin the season on the road for their first two matches. The 'Boys in Blue' will open their 2025 season against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, February 22 at 2:30pm ET, followed by a trip out west to LAFC on Saturday, March 1 at 10:30pm ET.
The Club will then host their home opener on Saturday, March 8 against Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium at 7:30pm. This date marks the 10-year anniversary of both clubs' first-ever MLS match and was played against each other, ending in a 1-1 draw.
The following weekend, New York City FC will host the New England Revolution on March 15 at Yankee Stadium at 7:30pm, the 10-year anniversary of the Club's inaugural home match. New York City FC defeated New England 2-0 in that match in 2015 and have since recorded a 7-2-1 record in home openers.
New York City FC will play 11 matches at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx and five matches at Citi Field in Queens. The Hudson River Derby will return to Queens on Saturday, May 17 at 4:30pm at Citi Field, as will the Club's home match against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30pm.
Decision Day will be played at home this season against the Seattle Sounders. The venue for that match will be determined later in the year based on the MLB playoffs.
"Ten years ago, our great Club played their first-ever match in Major League Soccer and created some incredible moments in New York City and MLS history. From our first matches back in 2015, to winning MLS Cup in 2021 through now, it has been a wonderful first decade in our history," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "We cannot wait to get the 2025 season started as we kick off our second decade in MLS and see our fans at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field this year."
Information regarding individual game tickets will be released in the coming weeks. For the best access to tickets, experiences, and additional benefits, become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2025 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.
Fans will be able to watch the 2025 season through MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that has every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup. New York City FC fans can also follow the 'Boys in Blue' in action through New York City FC Radio in both English and Spanish languages.
