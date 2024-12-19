Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. | NEW YORK - Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced today the schedule for the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The Boys in Gold will kick off and end the league's 30th season at GEODIS Park, starting with a match against the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT and ending it against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. CT during Decision Day. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15 to 24 for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (TM) and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Nashville SC will play six of its first ten 2025 MLS matches at GEODIS Park, including visits from Western Conference sides the Portland Timbers (March 8) and Real Salt Lake (April 12) and longstanding regional rival FC Cincinnati (March 29). From May 10 to 17, the club will play three straight fixtures at home including a midweek match against Audi 2024 MLS Cup Finalists and Eastern Conference Champions the New York Red Bulls. The Boys in Gold will close out the month with the lone regular season afternoon match at GEODIS Park on May 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT vs. New York City FC.

In 2025, fans can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend at GEODIS Park when the Philadelphia Union visits on Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the first of three July home matches before the Boys in Gold host their 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoff opponent Orlando City SC (Aug. 23) and renew their rivalry with Atlanta United FC at the Castle (Aug. 30) to mark the unofficial end of summer.

Twice this regular season the team will play three straight road matches (between June 14-28, and July 25-Aug. 17) and it will end its regular season campaign with two of its final three matches at home including a Sept. 27 match against the third Western Conference club to visit GEODIS Park in 2025, Houston Dynamo FC.

For the first time ever this season, Season Ticket Members (STM's) will have access to exclusive discounts and benefits based on tenure as a thank you for their loyalty and support. As part of the recently announced Legacy Lineup Loyalty Program, STM's will also have access to an exclusive ticket sale window starting at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 13 with general public sales beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 14.

Current STM's can still renew their memberships for next season and maintain their tenure by purchasing their 2025 package by Dec. 20, 2024. For a full list of benefits and to renew your membership, please click here.

Nashville SC and MLS key dates for the 2025 season are listed below:

Season/Home Opener (Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. CT) vs. the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park

MLS Pause for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (TM) and Concacaf Gold Cup (June 15 to 24)

2025 All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T in Austin, Texas (Tuesday, July 22)

2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas (Wednesday, July 23)

First fixture against Expansion Club San Diego FC (Friday, July 25, 9:30 p.m. CT)

Decision Day (Saturday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m. CT): Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park to conclude its regular season

A full breakdown of Nashville SC's 2025 MLS schedule can be found below:

GAME DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY TIME (CT) BROADCAST

1 Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 New England Revolution Home 7:30 PM Apple

2 Saturday, March 1, 2025 New York Red Bulls Away 6:30 PM Apple

3 Saturday, March 8, 2025 Portland Timbers Home 7:30 PM Apple

4 Sunday, March 16, 2025 Philadelphia Union Away 1:00 PM Apple/FOX

5 Saturday, March 22, 2025 CF Montréal Home 7:30 PM Apple

6 Saturday, March 29, 2025 FC Cincinnati Home 7:30 PM Apple

7 Saturday, April 5, 2025 Charlotte FC Away 1:30 PM Apple

8 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Real Salt Lake Home 7:30 PM Apple

9 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Away 6:30 PM Apple

10 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Chicago Fire FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

11 Saturday, May 3, 2025 Atlanta United FC Away 1:30 PM Apple/FOX

12 Saturday, May 10, 2025 Charlotte FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

13 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 New York Red Bulls Home 7:30 PM Apple

14 Saturday, May 17, 2025 D.C. United Home 7:30 PM Apple

15 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Toronto FC Away 6:30 PM Apple

16 Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Columbus Crew Away 7:00 PM Apple/FS1

17 Saturday, May 31, 2025 New York City FC Home 3:30 PM Apple

18 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Chicago Fire FC Away 7:30 PM Apple

19 Wednesday, June 25, 2025 New England Revolution Away 6:30 PM Apple

20 Saturday, June 28, 2025 D.C. United Away 6:30 PM Apple

21 Saturday, July 5, 2025 Philadelphia Union Home 7:30 PM Apple

22 Saturday, July 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Away 6:30 PM Apple

23 Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Columbus Crew Home 7:30 PM Apple

24 Saturday, July 19, 2025 Toronto FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

25 Friday, July 25, 2025 San Diego FC Away 9:30 PM Apple

26 Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 St. Louis CITY SC Away 7:30 PM Apple

27 Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025 New York City FC Away 4:00 PM Apple

28 Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 Orlando City SC Home 7:30 PM Apple

29 Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 Atlanta United FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

30 Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 FC Cincinnati Away 6:30 PM Apple

31 Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 Orlando City SC Away 6:30 PM Apple

32 Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

33 Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 CF Montréal Away 6:30 PM Apple

34 Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 Inter Miami CF Home 5:00 PM Apple

*Schedule subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.