Major League Soccer Unveils 2025 Schedule, Setting Stage for Sounders FC's Widest Reaching Campaign to Date

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its 2025 regular-season schedule, a campaign that sees each of its 30 clubs play 34 matches - 17 home and 17 away - beginning on February 22 and ending on October 18. After opening the campaign in Concacaf Champions Cup action on February 19, Sounders FC begins its 2025 MLS regular season with a home match against Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV). With the league slate now set, fans have the chance to secure their place at Lumen Field in 2025, as global giants and MLS rivals converge in the Emerald City across multiple competitions in Sounders FC's widest reaching season to date.

"Staying true to our commitment as an organization to listening to our fans, we've worked hard with every constituent to produce a schedule that provides a better fan experience. A variety of start times will accommodate families and avoid kickoff times that conflict with other events in our region," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "The 2025 season schedule presents new opportunities for fan engagement and exciting matchups to fuel the energy and passion of the best supporters in MLS. We can't wait to see you all at Lumen Field."

2025 Full-Season and Flex Memberships are available now, as well as the Holiday Pack, which offers two tickets each to three of the most thrilling matches of the 2025 season for $210. Sounders FC is also currently offering a special price of $20.25 per ticket to the home opener on February 22 and the Concacaf Champions Cup match against Antigua GFC on February 26. All other single-match ticket inventory will go on sale in early 2025.

Sounders FC Season Ticket Memberships include a multitude of benefits, from access to exclusive Members-only events throughout the season, to Pro Shop discounts, ticket presales and much more. Season Ticket Members also receive one MLS Season Pass subscription per account. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members should reach out to a member of the Sounders FC Sales Department by email at Sales@SoundersFC.com or by phone or text at 877-657-4625.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will once again broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage, in addition to featuring a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs. New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. Returning for its 11th consecutive season, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2025 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.

Sounders FC's four 2025 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver once again highlight the schedule, with the Rave Green visiting the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1) before hosting their archrival in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 4 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Seattle travels to Vancouver on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV) and then hosts Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

The Rave Green travel to 2024 MLS Cup winner LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1) followed by hosting the California side on Saturday, September 13 (5:30 p.m. PT). Seattle faces off against 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC twice during the 2025 regular season, first traveling to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 5 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV) before San Diego visits Seattle on Wednesday, May 28 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Sounders FC has six Eastern Conference opponents on its 2025 slate, including the club's first-ever road match against 2024 Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Leagues Cup 2024 champion Columbus Crew visits the Emerald City on Sunday, July 6 (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV) in Apple TV's Game of the Week in a rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final. Brian Schmetzer's side travels to Atlanta United on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Closing out the season, Decision Day takes place on Saturday, October 18, as every team in MLS plays to determine final placements in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Seattle takes part in the only cross-conference matchup of the weekend as it heads to New York City FC (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV), marking just the second time in club history Sounders FC has closed the regular season away from home.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Sounders FC begins its run in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before hosting the second leg of the two-match aggregate series on Wednesday, February 26 at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT). Participating in the tournament for the first time since winning the continental title in 2022, Seattle is one of 10 MLS teams represented in the competition.

One of two MLS Clubs participating in next summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (alongside Miami), the Rave Green are hosting all three of their Group Stage matches at Lumen Field. Seattle begins the tournament against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) before facing Atlético Madrid of Spain on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and Paris Saint-Germain of France on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced this week that the 2025 edition of the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and Major League Soccer will be played July 29 to August 31, 2025. The format, schedule and additional information on the 2025 Leagues Cup will be announced early in the new year.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 MLS regular season fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record, advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. The club also reached the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals in 2024, accumulating a 22-13-12 record across all competitions.

