Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in collaboration with Major League Soccer, have announced their 2025 regular-season schedule. With their earliest start in MLS history, the Union kicks off their season on Feb. 22 when they travel to face Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The season concludes on MLS Decision Day on the road against Charlotte FC on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Union will host their home opener on Sat. Mar. 1 against FC Cincinnati.
Single game tickets for all Union home matches will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase here.
With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games (17 home and 17 road). Teams will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away, and each club will play six different cross-conference opponents. Notable matchups at Subaru Park include reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy (May 14), Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (May 24), and rival New York Red Bulls (July 12). Additionally, the Union will face St. Louis CITY for the first time in team history (Mar. 22).
All Union matches will be available through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular season match and the entire playoffs. The Union's match against Nashville SC is set to broadcast nationally on FOX (Mar. 16).
Below please find the Philadelphia Union's full 2025 schedule. The 2025 promotional schedule will be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.
DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) Broadcast
Sat., Feb. 22 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Mar. 1 FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Mar. 8 @ New England Revolution 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sun., Mar. 16 Nashville SC 2:00 PM MLS Season Pass/FOX
Sat., Mar. 22 St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Mar. 29 @ Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Apr. 5 Orlando City SC 7:00 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Apr. 12 @ New York City FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Apr. 19 Atlanta United FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Apr. 26 D.C. United 4:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., May 3 @ CF Montreal 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., May 10 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Wed., May 14 LA Galaxy 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., May 17 @ Atlanta United FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., May 24 Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Wed., May 28 @ Toronto FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., May 31 @ FC Dallas 8:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Jun. 14 Charlotte FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Wed., Jun. 25 @ Chicago Fire FC 8:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sun., Jun. 29 @ Columbus Crew TBA MLS Season Pass
Sat., Jul. 5 @ Nashville SC 8:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Jul. 12 New York Red Bulls 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Wed., Jul. 16 CF Montreal 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Jul. 19 @ Houston Dynamo FC 8:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Jul. 26 Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Aug. 9 Toronto FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Aug. 16 @ New York Red Bulls 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat, Aug. 23 Chicago Fire FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Aug. 30 @ FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Sep. 13 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Sep. 20 New England Revolution 2:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Sep. 27 @ D.C. United 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Oct. 4 New York City FC 7:30 PM MLS Season Pass
Sat., Oct. 18 @ Charlotte FC 6:00 PM MLS Season Pass
Dates, times, and national broadcast information subject to change
