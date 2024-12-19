Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Season 20 with Texas Derby on February 22 and Will Host Inter Miami CF on March 2

HOUSTON - Major League Soccer announced the full 34-game regular season schedule for Houston Dynamo FC earlier today, highlighted by a visit from Inter Miami CF-a squad that features Argentinian star Lionel Messi and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez-on Sunday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The upcoming campaign will be Houston's 20th season in MLS and will kick off with back-to-back home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, beginning with the Texas Derby against in-state rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Fans can guarantee access to the best seats, prices and perks for all Dynamo matches all season long, including priority access to the Inter Miami match, by becoming a Season Member. Membership includes exclusive benefits such as concessions and merchandise discounts, one complementary MLS Season Pass subscription per account and the ability to purchase additional seats for individual matches at preferred pricing. Full-season annual memberships start as low as $342 per year. Fans can learn more about membership offerings HERE.

Matchweek 2 will feature a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup final against Inter Miami. In that encounter, the Dynamo defeated Inter Miami 2-1 in South Florida, securing Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.

An exciting alternative to the full-season membership for fans to attend the clash between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo is the 5-Match Mini Plan options, which provide access to the anticipated match-up, the home opener against FC Dallas and three additional matches. Information regarding the 5-Match Mini Plans can be found HERE.

Additionally, fans can secure tickets for the Inter Miami FC match at Shell Energy Stadium by purchasing premium hospitality options or packages for groups of 10 or more at a discounted price. Information regarding options for hosting a group or company outing can be found HERE.

Individual-match tickets for all home matches, excluding Inter Miami, are available now through SeatGeek, the club's official ticket provider. Each match offers an exciting atmosphere fueled by the Hustle Town Supporters section and a taste of the local culinary scene at Shell Energy Stadium.

Throughout the 17-match home slate in East Downtown, the Dynamo will host 10 teams that qualified for the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Some key matchups include a visit from LAFC on April 5, Seattle Sounders FC on May 10 and the reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on July 25. Houston defeated the Galaxy 2-1 on Decision Day earlier this year following a late stoppage-time goal.

In addition to Inter Miami, Houston will face five additional Eastern Conference opponents in 2025. The Dynamo will host CF Montréal (June 14) and Philadelphia Union (July 19) and will travel to face Columbus Crew SC (March 8), New York City FC (May 28) and Nashville SC (Sept. 27).

The Dynamo will take on San Diego FC, who makes their MLS debut in 2025, for the first time on July 5 in Southern California. Houston then hosts the MLS newcomers on Oct. 4 at Shell Energy Stadium for its regular season home finale. The Dynamo will close the regular season on Decision Day against Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 18.

All Dynamo matches will stream live on MLS Season Pass. The 2025 season marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple.

Additional information regarding theme nights and promotions will follow in the new year.

The full 2025 regular season schedule is available below with home games in bold:

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)

Saturday, Feb 22 FC Dallas 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 2 Inter Miami CF 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 8 at Columbus Crew 1:30 PM

Saturday, March 15 Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 22 at Seattle Sounders FC 9:30 PM

Sunday, March 30 at Portland Timbers 6:00 PM

Saturday, April 5 LAFC 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 12 at LA Galaxy 9:30 PM

Saturday, April 19 Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 26 Austin FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 3 at LAFC 9:30 PM

Saturday, May 10 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14 Minnesota United FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 17 at FC Dallas 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 24 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 PM

Wednesday, May 28 at New York City FC 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 31 Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 14 CF Montreal 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 25 at Minnesota United FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 28 St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 5 at San Diego FC 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 12 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM

Wednesday, July 16 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 19 Philadelphia Union 7:30 PM

Friday, July 25 LA Galaxy 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug 9 at Austin FC 7:30 PM

Sunday, Aug 17 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 23 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug 30 St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 13 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 20 Portland Timbers 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 27 at Nashville SC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 4 San Diego FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct 18 at Sporting Kansas City 8:00 PM

