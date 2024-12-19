Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has traded forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution, acquiring a Major League Soccer (MLS) trade-record of $2.5 million in General Allocation Money split between 2025 and 2026, a 2025 international roster slot and a 2026 international roster slot. Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage of any future sale of the forward and could receive up to $750,000 in GAM should Campana meet certain performance-based incentives.

"Leo has been an important player for Inter Miami over the past three years. His contributions in attack were key throughout a historic period in which we clinched our first two titles. We are thankful for his contributions in a crucial time of growth for our Club and wish him the best in the future," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí. "The General Allocation Money will allow us to continue to strengthen our roster for the 2025 Season," Sanllehí added.

Campana, 24, signed for Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 campaign and went on to become one of just three players in Club history to reach the 100 appearance milestone. In all, he recorded 32 goals and 10 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions, sitting second across the Club's all-time leading scorers

Notably, Campana helped Inter Miami win its first two titles in Club history by winning the Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He made seven appearances enroute to clinching the Leagues Cup 2023 title, dishing out an assist in the process. In 2024, he contributed with eight goals and three assists in 30 MLS appearances as the team had its best regular season yet, recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history, and winning its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74).

Inter Miami would like to thank Campana for his contributions, and wishes him well in his future.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF trades forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution, acquiring $2 million in 2025 GAM, $500,000 in 2026 GAM, a 2025 international roster slot and a 2026 international roster slot. Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage of any future sale of the forward and could receive up to $750,000 in GAM should Campana meet certain performance-based incentives.

