Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has traded forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution, acquiring a Major League Soccer (MLS) trade-record of $2.5 million in General Allocation Money split between 2025 and 2026, a 2025 international roster slot and a 2026 international roster slot. Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage of any future sale of the forward and could receive up to $750,000 in GAM should Campana meet certain performance-based incentives.
"Leo has been an important player for Inter Miami over the past three years. His contributions in attack were key throughout a historic period in which we clinched our first two titles. We are thankful for his contributions in a crucial time of growth for our Club and wish him the best in the future," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí. "The General Allocation Money will allow us to continue to strengthen our roster for the 2025 Season," Sanllehí added.
Campana, 24, signed for Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 campaign and went on to become one of just three players in Club history to reach the 100 appearance milestone. In all, he recorded 32 goals and 10 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions, sitting second across the Club's all-time leading scorers
Notably, Campana helped Inter Miami win its first two titles in Club history by winning the Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He made seven appearances enroute to clinching the Leagues Cup 2023 title, dishing out an assist in the process. In 2024, he contributed with eight goals and three assists in 30 MLS appearances as the team had its best regular season yet, recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history, and winning its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74).
Inter Miami would like to thank Campana for his contributions, and wishes him well in his future.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF trades forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution, acquiring $2 million in 2025 GAM, $500,000 in 2026 GAM, a 2025 international roster slot and a 2026 international roster slot. Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage of any future sale of the forward and could receive up to $750,000 in GAM should Campana meet certain performance-based incentives.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024
- Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Acquire Forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Gastón Brugman - LA Galaxy
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Audi 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman and up to $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LAFC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils 2025 Schedule, Setting Stage for Sounders FC's Widest Reaching Campaign to Date - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati's 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Released - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - San Diego FC
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce 2025 Schedule - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Season 20 with Texas Derby on February 22 and Will Host Inter Miami CF on March 2 - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule Unveiled - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United's 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- FC Dallas Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Reveals 2025 MLS Regular-Season Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- RSL 2025 Schedule Unveiled - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule - Philadelphia Union
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2025 MLS Regular Season - Portland Timbers
- MLS Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Toronto FC
- Columbus Crew 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Set - Columbus Crew SC
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Announce Biggest Schedule in Club History for 2025 Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Unveils 2025 MLS Season Schedule - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Diego FC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Aníbal Godoy - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar - FC Dallas
- MLS Publishes 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana
- Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule Unveiled
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month
- International Duty Roundup: Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players on National Team Duty in December
- Inter Miami Florida Blue Holiday Bash & Inter Miami's Holiday Open House Events