LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Gastón Brugman
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in exchange for midfielder Gastón Brugman and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 general allocation money (GAM) if Davis meets certain performance metrics. Both players were notified by leadership prior to public announcement. Nashville SC will retain a portion of Davis's 2025 salary budget charge.
Davis, 31, has recorded five goals and 27 assists in 263 career league appearances (211 starts) across 10 seasons played in MLS (2015 - Present). Davis recorded one assist in 25 matches played (17 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season with Nashville SC. In three seasons with Nashville SC (2022-24), Davis logged one goal and five assists in 106 matches played (81 starts) across all competitions.
"Sean brings a wealth of experience, as an MLS homegrown player, former captain, and two-time Supporters Shield winner, that will greatly benefit the Galaxy roster on and off the pitch," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We look forward to adding Sean to our midfield group as we build towards the beginning of the 2025 campaign."
In seven seasons played with the New York Red Bulls (2015-21), the Long Branch, New Jersey, native recorded seven goals and 25 assists in 208 matches played (173 starts) across all competitions. Notably, Davis helped the Red Bulls to Supporters' Shield titles during the 2015 and 2018 seasons. In the Red Bulls' 2018 Supporters' Shield campaign, Davis logged eight assists in 32 league appearances (30 starts) for New York.
Brugman, 32, recorded six goals and 10 assists in 71 career appearances (55 starts) across all competitions in three seasons with LA (2022 - 2024), helping the Galaxy win their sixth MLS Cup and being named the MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi after tallying an assist in the 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7.
"To maintain a championship-caliber roster in Major League Soccer, teams are often forced to make difficult contractual decisions, and today's trade is evidence of that" said Kuntz. "Gastón is a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and an even better person. He made countless contributions to the Galaxy on the field and in the locker room, during his time with the club, and none was more important than his 2024 MLS Cup MVP performance earlier this month. We wish Gastón and his family all the best in this next step in his career."
The Rosario, Uruguay, native notched six assists in 29 appearances (14 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy during the 2024 campaign. During the 2023 season, Brugman registered three goals and two assists in 26 matches played (25 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy. In his first season with the club, Brugman recorded three goals and two assists in 16 appearances (16 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2022 campaign after being acquired from Italian Serie B side Parma Calcio on July 6, 2022.
Transaction: LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in exchange for Midfielder Gastón Brugman.
