MLS Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer announced today Sporting Kansas City's full 34-match schedule for the 2025 regular season, which will kick off at Austin FC - hosts of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game -- with the earliest regular season match in club history on Saturday, Feb. 22 during MLS is Back opening weekend and will conclude 34 weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 18 at home against Houston Dynamo FC on Decision Day.

Sporting Kansas City's 2025 schedule is highlighted by a pair of matches against rivals St. Louis CITY SC - at home on Saturday, April 5 and away on Wednesday, May 14 to kick off MLS Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire - as well as two opponents Sporting KC has never previously played with expansion side San Diego FC (Saturday, May 17 in California and Saturday, Aug. 9 in Kansas City) and Eastern Conference foes Charlotte FC (Wednesday, June 25 at Children's Mercy Park).

Sporting Kansas City's regular season home schedule in 2025 features 17 MLS matches, highlighted by 16 weekend dates with 13 games on Saturday nights and three games set for Sunday kickoffs.

Sporting Kansas City's MLS Regular Season Home Schedule in 2025

Saturday, March 1 vs. San Jose in MLS regular season home opener

Saturday, March 15 vs. Minnesota in nationally-televised game on FS1

Saturday, March 22 vs. LAFC in rematch of 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final

Saturday, April 5 vs. St. Louis in year three of signature rivalry series

Sunday, April 13 vs. Portland with national television audience on FOX

Sunday, May 4 vs. LA Galaxy in showdown with MLS Cup champions

Saturday, May 24 vs. New England in Memorial Day weekend match-up

Saturday, June 14 vs. Dallas, led by former KC midfielder Eriq Quill

Wednesday, June 25 vs. Charlotte in inaugural meeting between clubs

Saturday, June 28 vs. RSL, who set club record with 59 points in 2024

Saturday, July 12 vs. Seattle, who play in FIFA Club World Cup in June

Saturday, July 19 vs. NYCFC in visitors first trip to KC since 2018

Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. San Diego featuring star striker Chucky Lozano

Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Colorado in clash of Concacaf Champions Cup sides

Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Austin in Major League Soccer's Match of the Week

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Vancouver, reigning Canadian Championship winners

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Houston in Decision Day regular season finale

Season tickets for Sporting's 2025 campaign - including the Sporting U Pass for college students and Kids Chant Free option for families -- are available by calling 888-4KC-GOAL and feature exclusive benefits, including a subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and complimentary away match tickets. Sporting also offers half-season ticket plans, the Blue Hell Pack and the My Five ticket contest as well as a variety of new ticket packages and promotions that will be released at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20. Fans who buy any multi-game ticket package will receive access to a special pre-sale on Tuesday, Jan. 7 for the opportunity to secure seats to Sporting Kansas City's season opener against Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday Feb. 18.

In addition, single-match tickets for Sporting KC's regular season home opener against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 1 at Children's Mercy Park will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20 via SeatGeek. Single-match tickets for all other SKC home matches in March, April and May will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Led by Manager Peter Vermes, Sporting KC will face all 14 opponents in the Western Conference twice - once home and once away - in addition to six fixtures against the Eastern Conference with single match-ups against Charlotte FC, D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, New England Revolution, New York City FC and Orlando City SC.

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. New for the upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming.

Beyond the MLS regular season, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22 followed by the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Sporting KC will also play in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, beginning with a home-and-away series against MLS MVP Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the competition. The first leg is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park followed by the second leg one week later on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Earliest Matches in SKC History (all competitions)

Feb. 18, 2025 vs. Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Feb. 21, 2019 vs. Toluca in Concacaf Champions Cup

Feb. 22, 2025 at Austin in MLS regular season

Feb. 24, 2024 at Houston in MLS regular season

Feb. 25, 2025 at Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

In preparation for the upcoming campaign - which will stretch a full eight months from Feb. 18 to Oct. 18 -- Sporting KC will begin the club's preseason on Jan. 11 when players report to Kansas City for entrance physicals, testing and meetings. The team will then travel to South Florida from Jan. 12-29 and Southern California from Feb. 2-12 for preseason trainings and matches.

Sporting Kansas City 2025 Schedule

Home games in caps; subject to change

DATE OPPONENT TIME CT (TV)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 INTER MIAMI CF (CCC Leg 1) 7:00 (TBA)

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Austin FC 7:30

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Inter Miami CF (CCC Leg 2) 7:00 (TBA)

Saturday, March 1 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30

Saturday, March 8 at D.C. United 6:30

Saturday, March 15 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 7:00 (FS1)*

Saturday, March 22 LOS ANGELES FC 7:30

Saturday, March 29 at FC Dallas 7:30

Saturday, April 5 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30

Sunday, April 13 PORTLAND TIMBERS FC 1:00 (FOX)*

Saturday, April 19 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30

Saturday, April 26 at FC Cincinnati 1:30

Sunday, May 4 LA GALAXY 6:00

Saturday, May 10 at Portland Timbers FC 9:30

Wednesday, May 14 at St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 (FS1)*

Saturday, May 17 at San Diego FC 9:30

Saturday, May 24 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 7:30

Wednesday, May 28 at Los Angeles FC 9:30

Saturday, May 31 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30

Saturday, June 14 FC DALLAS 7:30

Wednesday, June 25 CHARLOTTE FC 7:30

Saturday, June 28 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30

Friday, July 4 at Colorado Rapids 8:30

Saturday, July 12 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30

Saturday, July 19 NEW YORK CITY FC 7:30

Saturday, July 26 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30

Saturday, Aug. 9 SAN DIEGO FC 7:30

Saturday, Aug. 16 at Orlando City SC 6:30

Sunday, Aug. 24 at Seattle Sounders FC 8:00 (FS1)*

Saturday, Aug. 30 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30

Sunday, Sept. 7 AUSTIN FC 6:00

Saturday, Sept. 13 at Real Salt Lake 8:30

Saturday, Sept. 20 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 7:30

Saturday, Sept. 27 at LA Galaxy 9:30

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Minnesota United FC 7:30

Saturday, Oct. 18 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 8:00

*Spanish-language broadcast on FOX Deportes

