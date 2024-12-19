FC Dallas Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer today announced FC Dallas' full 34-match schedule for the 2025 MLS regular season, which will kick off at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, when Dallas visits Houston Dynamo FC. Dallas' first home match of the 2025 MLS regular season will be on Saturday, March 8, against the Chicago Fire FC, presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center. All of FC Dallas' regular season matches will be available on MLS Season Pass.

FEBRUARY

FC Dallas kicks off the 2025 season on the road against Houston on February 22, marking the earliest start to an MLS regular season in the club's history.

MARCH

In March, Dallas will play five games, starting with a road matchup against the Colorado Rapids on March 1. FCD will play its first home match of the season against the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 8. On Saturday, March 15, Toyota Stadium hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Dallas visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 22. FCD ends the month at home against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 29.

APRIL

Dallas begins April against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 5, in Atlanta, Georgia. The team then returns to Toyota Stadium to face Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 12. Dallas begins its first of three consecutive road games against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 19. Dallas ends the month by visiting Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF on Saturday, April 26.

MAY

FC Dallas will play a season-high six matches in May, featuring three away games and three home games. The month opens with a match against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 3. Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 10, before hosting Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 17. FCD visits the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 24. Four days later, Dallas visits FC Cincinnati for the first time in club history on Wednesday, May 28. FCD plays its final home match of the month on Saturday, May 31, against the Philadelphia Union.

JUNE

FC Dallas kicks off June with a road match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 14, marking Matchday 17 and the midpoint of the season.Dallas hosts two consecutive home matches to close out the month: first, against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, June 25, and then San Diego FC who visit Toyota Stadium for the first time on Saturday, June 28.

JULY

The team starts the month with a Fourth of July matchup against Minnesota United FC. The team will spend a week in California, visiting LAFC on Saturday, July 12, and the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 16. Dallas hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, July 19, and New York City FC on Friday, July 25.

AUGUST

In August, FCD will play four matches, two at home and two away. Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Aug. 9, and visits Austin FC on Saturday, Aug. 16. Dallas will face two California teams: first, hosting LAFC on Saturday, Aug. 23, and then visiting the reigning MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy, on Saturday, Aug. 30.

SEPTEMBER

FC Dallas begins September on the road at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Sept. 6, followed by a home match against Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 13. Dallas will play its second-to-last home match on Saturday, Sept. 20, against the Colorado Rapids. Concluding September, Dallas visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 27.

OCTOBER

In the final month of the regular season, Dallas will play only two matches. Dallas will host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 4. Dallas closes the 2025 regular season in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Decision Day.

2025 Schedule Highlights

MLS will pause play for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

FIFA Windows:

March 17-25

June 2-10

September 1-9

October 6-14

November 10-18

Dallas plays 28 matches on Saturdays, with 14 of them at Toyota Stadium. FCD will play three matches on Wednesdays, two on Fridays, and one on Sunday.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted in Austin, Texas, at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, July 23.

Complete broadcast details as well as FC Dallas home theme nights and drone show nights will be announced later.

EVERY MATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will continue to broadcast all MLS matches live throughout the season complimented by extensive studio coverage. The popular whip around studio show, MLS 360, provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish. Pregame and postgame studio shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish, return with full preview and postgame analysis and insights across all matchday action. MLS Season Pass will also continue to feature a wide array of on-demand content and in-depth special features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.

