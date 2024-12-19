Columbus Crew 2025 Major League Soccer Schedule Set

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Major League Soccer announced today the Columbus Crew's 34-game schedule for the 2025 regular season. The Crew, the first Club in MLS history, will join the league and its charter members in celebrating their 30th season during meaningful moments throughout the year that honor the team's history and supporters, as well as their shared passion for the beautiful game. Details about the Crew's 30th season events will be outlined in 2025.

Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field will be publicly available on Jan. 21 following a pre-sale for 2025 Season Ticket Members. This year marks back-to-back seasons - the only two in Club history - that the Crew have sold all season tickets, thanks to their massive supporters. Information on how to join the wait list for future season tickets will be available soon.

The 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi and Leagues Cup 2024 champion Crew and 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF will meet in one of the league's highest-profile 2025 regular season matches at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 19 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets will be accessible to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Supporters wishing to secure their preferred seats for the highly-anticipated contest early, beginning Monday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. ET, can register via www.columbuscrew.com/coming-to-cleveland for pre-sale access.

The Black & Gold enter 2025 following two prolific seasons under the direction of 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy. The Club claimed two trophies at Lower.com Field and reached the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, becoming the first MLS club to play in three tournament finals in a span of nine months. Despite playing a franchise-high 50 matches across all competitions last year, Columbus set team records in points (66), wins (19), away wins (nine), goals (72), goal differential (+32), and unique goal scorers (18) during the 2024 regular season.

Crew fans will once again enjoy marquee matchups and unforgettable moments at Lower.com Field, the Club's Fortress that has hosted 31 consecutive capacity crowds during MLS regular season action. Since 2023, the team owns league bests with 22 home wins (2.18 points per match) and a +44 goal differential in regular season contests.

Columbus begins the campaign at Lower.com Field for Crewsmas opposing Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Club swept the series last year and is unbeaten in its past 14 regular season home matches (10-0-4) against the Fire, dating back to 2013.

The Crew's fixtures feature two stretches with three consecutive home games. The first occurs during Matchdays 9-11 (vs. Inter Miami CF at Huntington Bank Field; and vs. San Jose on Saturday, April 26 and vs. Charlotte on Saturday, May 3, both starting at 7:30 p.m. at Lower.com Field). Toward the second half of the season, Columbus hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Saturday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.), Atlanta United FC (Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.) and Philadelphia Union (Sunday, June 29, TBD kickoff).

Continuing soccer's hottest rivalry, the Black & Gold host the Hell is Real Derby's first duel against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The away leg is on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to all Crew and MLS matches being available through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the Crew are set for national TV broadcasts on FS1 vs. Nashville SC (Wednesday, May 28, 8 p.m.) and both Cincinnati games.

Columbus is slated for three Sunday games in 2025 - at St. Louis CITY SC (Sunday, April 13, 7 p.m.), vs. Philadelphia and at Seattle Sounders FC (Sunday, July 6, 5 p.m.). New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass is broadcasting a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming.

On Decision Day (Saturday, Oct. 18), the Crew conclude the regular season by hosting the New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m.

As announced last week, the Black & Gold open the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 4 at the winner of LAFC-Colorado Rapids (time TBD). The second leg will be at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. The Crew earned a first-round bye after claiming the Leagues Cup 2024 title.

All 30 MLS teams in 2025 play a 34-game regular season - 17 home and 17 away matches. The Crew have home and away fixtures against each Eastern Conference team and one contest against six Western Conference opponents, including a match at San Diego FC (Saturday, March 15, 10:30 p.m.) during their inaugural MLS season.

MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup.

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29-Aug. 31. Similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in 2025 with all 510 games available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

2025 COLUMBUS CREW MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 22 Chicago Fire FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 NE Revolution 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 Houston Dynamo FC 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 San Diego FC 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 New York City FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 D.C. United 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 CF Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 St. Louis CITY SC 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 Inter Miami CF 4:30 p.m.**

Saturday, April 26 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 Charlotte FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 Philadelphia Union 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14 CF Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 Charlotte FC 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28 Nashville SC 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 Inter Miami CF 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 Atlanta United FC 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 Philadelphia Union TBD

Sunday, July 6 Seattle Sounders FC 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 12 FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16 Nashville SC 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 D.C. United 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25 Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 New York City FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16 Toronto FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23 NE Revolution 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30 New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 Atlanta United FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20 Toronto FC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 Chicago Fire FC 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 New York Red Bulls 6:00 p.m.

All times eastern.

**Match at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio

