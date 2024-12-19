FC Cincinnati's 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Released

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer announced today the full 2025 MLS regular season schedule for FC Cincinnati. The Orange and Blue kick off their seventh season in MLS, and 10th season overall, on Saturday, Feb. 22 against defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls. Kickoff for FC Cincinnati's season home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 34-game MLS regular season slate begins and ends at TQL Stadium, marking the third straight season with a home MLS opener for FC Cincinnati. The Orange and Blue will again play 17 regular season games in the Queen City and 17 on the road. FC Cincinnati will face each of the other 14 Eastern Conference teams once at home and once away. All MLS games will once again feature on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, where they can be watched anywhere in the world with no blackouts, and can be found on the radio locally on iHeartMedia in English and in Spanish on La Mega.

Tickets for FC Cincinnati's home opener against Red Bulls, as well as for the March 8 match against Toronto, are on sale today. Tickets are available via an exclusive early access window for Season Ticket Holders and Orange & Blue Reserve members now. Public on sale begins at 5 p.m. ET today. The rest of the 2025 single game tickets will go on sale in the new year. Visit FCCincinnati.com/tickets or head to SeatGeek to purchase today.

MLS will pause league play briefly during June for the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, as MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Gold Cup. More information on the 2025 MLS Schedule can be found on the league's website.

FCC will meet six Western Conference opponents: Austin FC, FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City at home, and Real Salt Lake, the Portland Timbers and defending MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy on the road. FC Cincinnati will open with 13 Eastern Conference opponents in the first 15 games, including nine consecutive to start the year.

FC Cincinnati's MLS Season opener comes between the club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One fixtures against Honduran club FC Motagua. FC Cincinnati visit the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés on Wednesday, Feb. 19, before beginning MLS play on the Saturday against Red Bulls. Leg two against Motagua takes place at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Hell is Real returns for the 17th and 18th editions, as Cincinnati will face in-state rivals Columbus Crew for Hell is Real at Lower.com Field on Saturday, May 17 during MLS Rivalry Week. The Crew visit TQL Stadium on Saturday, July 12. The road iteration of the rivalry in July will be one of two games schedule to be televised nationally and linearly on Fox Sports 1 (July 26 at Inter Miami CF).

FC Cincinnati will make history with two road trips never before scheduled, as well as a few new visits to TQL Stadium. The Orange and Blue will visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Aug. 16 and LA Galaxy on Saturday Sept. 20, each for the first time in the club's history.

2021 expansion club Austin FC will visit TQL Stadium for the first time on Saturday, May 10, and FC Dallas will head to the Queen City for the first time in their club's history on Wednesday, May 28. The Orange and Blue defeated Dallas 1-0 last season in Texas, and previously made trips to Austin (2022) and Dallas (2019).

FC Cincinnati's full schedule for the 2025 season may be found below.

2025 FC Cincinnati Schedule (All Times ET)

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET)

Wed., Feb 19 at FC MotaguaÃÂ (Concacaf Champions Cup Round One) Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés; Tegucigalpa, Honduras 10 p.m.

Sat., Feb 22 New York Red Bulls TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb 26 FC MotaguaÃÂ (Concacaf Champions Cup Round One) TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar 1 at Philadelphia Union Subaru Park; Chester, Pa. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar 8 Toronto FC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar 15 at Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar 22 Atlanta United TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 2:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar 29 at Nashville SC GEODIS Park; Nashville, Tenn. 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Apr 5 New England Revolution TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Apr 12 at D.C. United Audi Field; Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Apr 19 at Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field; Chicago, Ill. 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Apr 26 Sporting Kansas City TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 2:30 p.m.

Sun., May 4 at New York City FC Citi Field; Queens, NY 5 p.m.

Sat., May 10 Austin FC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Wed., May 14 at Toronto FC BMO Field; Toronto, Ontario, Canada 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 17 at Columbus Crew Lower.com Field; Columbus, Ohio 7 p.m.

Sun., May 25 at Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m.

Wed., May 28 FC Dallas TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 31 D.C. United TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jun 14 at New England Revolution Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Mass. 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jun 25 at CF Montréal Stade Saputo; Montréal, Québec, Canada 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jun 28 at Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium; Orlando, Fla. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jul 5 Chicago Fire FC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jul 12 Columbus Crew TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jul 16 Inter Miami CF TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jul 19 at Real Salt Lake America First Field; Salt Lake City, Utah 9:30 p.m.

Sat., Jul 26 at Inter Miami CF ChaseÃÂ Stadium; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 7 p.m.

Sun., Aug 10 Charlotte FC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 6 p.m.

Sat., Aug 16 at Portland Timbers Providence Park; Portland, Ore. 10:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug 23 New York City FC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug 30 Philadelphia Union TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sep 13 Nashville SC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sep 20 at LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif. 10:30 p.m.

Sat., Sep 27 Orlando City SC TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 2:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct 4 at New York Red Bulls Red Bull Arena; Harrison, N.J. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct 18 CF Montréal TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 6 p.m.

Notes on FC Cincinnati's 2025 schedule:

FC Cincinnati will participate in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second consecutive season, having qualified for Round One due to the club's placement in the 2024 Supporters' Shield Standings. The Orange and Blue will play a two-legged tie against FC Motagua from Honduras' Liga Nacional as the first step in the quest to be crowned the champion of the continental competition.

Should FC Cincinnati advance past Motagua in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, the winner of the Round One fixture will play the winner of Mexican club Tigres UANL and Nicaraguan side Real Estelí on Tuesday, March 4. The return leg will be one week later on March 11.

The Leagues Cup Organizing committee announced that the 2025 edition of the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and Major League Soccer will be played July 29 to August 31, 2025. More details regarding the schedule will be announced early in the new year.

In addition to the MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup, an exciting season of international soccer awaits as well. The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will be hosted in the United States, and the FIFA Club World Cup will see matches played across the U.S., including TQL Stadium, this summer.

FC Cincinnati will host FC Dallas and Austin FC for the first time this season, meaning only San Diego FC, who is playing its inaugural season in 2025, has never played a match in the Queen City.

FC Cincinnati will play both the reigning Supporters' Shield Winners Inter Miami CF (Home - July 16, Away - July 26) and the defending MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy (Away - Sept. 20). Additionally, FCC will play the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls twice (Home - Feb. 22, Away - Oct. 4).

FC Cincinnati will make two trips out west for the very first time in 2025. The Orange and Blue will visit LA Galaxy and the Portland Timbers in the final eight games of the regular season. That means that only Sporting Kansas City and 2025 expansion club San Diego FC have never hosted FC Cincinnati.

FCC won a post-shootout league-record 11 road games in 2024, four of which came against opponents the club had never earned a road win against previously (CLB, DAL, PHI, SJ). In 2025, FCC will have the opportunity to earn road wins in three venues for the first time in club history (CLT, LA, POR).

FC Cincinnati's schedule does not feature a home game in the month of June, but that month will be packed with action. Not only will Cincy make a trio of road trips to Eastern Conference Opponents in MLS play, but TQL Stadium will host four matches in the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup. German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca [MEX], Red Bull Salzburg [AUT], Auckland City FC [NZL] and more visit TQL Stadium in June.

