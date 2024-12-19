LA Galaxy Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

LOS ANGELES - The six-time and reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced today the 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule, including 17 home games at the soon-to-be renovated Dignity Health Sports Park. The LA Galaxy's season kicks off with a historic Home Opener presented by Modelo against first-year club San Diego FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m. PT (Apple TV).

In the 2024 season, the LA Galaxy were undefeated across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park (17-0-4; 58 GF; 28 GA), tying an MLS record for the most wins at a venue during a single campaign (Regular Season & Postseason) and setting a record attendance. To honor the loyal fan base that helped to deliver the Club its sixth Championship title, Early Bird pricing will be offered through Jan. 31. To purchase tickets, visit www.lagalaxy.com/tickets.

In a rematch of MLS Cup 2024, the LA Galaxy will face off against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 10 (4:30 p.m. PT; Apple TV). The LA Galaxy and LAFC square off twice during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, with the Galaxy first playing host to their cross-town rivals at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, May 18 (6:00 p.m. PT; Apple TV) before traveling to face LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 19 (7:30 p.m. PT; Apple TV).

On Friday, July 4, LA will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 p.m. PT; Apple TV). The Fourth of July match against Vancouver marks the continuation of the Galaxy's tradition of hosting a game on Independence Day. Following the match, the club will stage a fireworks show for all fans in attendance, the longest-running fireworks show in all professional sports during an active season. The Fourth of July match will mark the 29th MLS regular-season match held on July 4 for the Galaxy, who hold a 16-8-4 record on games played on Independence Day.

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

By winning MLS Cup 2024, the LA Galaxy have qualified for the knockout round of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC), where 27 of the region's best clubs battle to be crowned Concacaf club champions and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup. In the first leg of the Round of 16, the Galaxy will travel to face the winner of the Round One series between Real Salt Lake and C.S. Herediano on Wednesday, March 5 (time to be determined). LA will then play host to either Real Salt Lake or Herediano in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 (7:30 p.m. PT).

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS will be played July 29 to Aug. 31 and, similar to other global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS regular season.

Campeones Cup 2025

As winners of the 2024 MLS Cup, the LA Galaxy will host and participate in the 2025 Campeones Cup. The team will play the winner of Campeón de Campeones.

2025 Schedule Format

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league's 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

MLS to Pause for FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup

MLS stadiums across the United States and Canada will be featured prominently with 14 MLS venues serving as hosts to the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team tournament. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

To Purchase Tickets

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase single-game tickets to 2025 LA Galaxy home matches at special Member rates via FanAccount starting Friday at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Single-game ticket public on-sale for LA Galaxy home games will begin on Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. PT. To kick off the season, special prices are available while supplies last for all games this season.

A limited number of 2025 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include all LA Galaxy home games during the 2025 regular season. Additionally,2025 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include two Leagues Cup group stage LA Galaxy games and offer fans access to the best seats and rates, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, a flexible payment plan and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni.

Get more #withAmex - American Express® Card Members can access Amex Presale Tickets™ for single game tickets: Friday, Dec. 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT - Friday, Dec. 20 at 1:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. Early access to tickets is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™. Terms apply.

American Express Early Access

American Express Card Members have early access to tickets before the general public for the specified sales window. Simply pay with your American Express Card. Tickets are subject to the rules, terms & conditions, and fees set by the ticket seller, promoter and/or the venue, as applicable. Offer is fulfilled by ticket seller, subject to availability and may be changed or revoked at any time. Not all seats available and blackout dates may apply. All sales final. No refunds. No exchanges.

LA Galaxy 2025 Schedule Breakdown:

Games by Month:

February (1), March (5), April (4), May (7), June (3), July (5), August (4), September (3), October (2)

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (5)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (1), Saturday (11), Sunday (3)

Home Dates by Month:

February (1), March (2), April (2), May (3), June (0), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (1)

Road Dates by Month:

February (0), March (3), April (2), May (4), June (3), July (2), August (1), September (1), October (1)

Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

FC Cincinnati, D.C. United, Orlando City SC

Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Inter Miami CF, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union

The full LA Galaxy 2025 schedule can be found below and onwww.lagalaxy.com/schedule.

2025 LA GALAXY MLS REGULAR SEASON

GAME # DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TIME (PT) TV THEMES & ACTIVATIONS*

1 02/23/25 San Diego FC Dignity Health Sports Park 04:00:00 PM Apple TV Home Opener presented by Modelo

2 03/02/25 Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place 02:00:00 PM Apple TV

3 03/09/25 St. Louis CITY SC Dignity Health Sports Park 04:00:00 PM Apple TV

4 03/16/25 Portland Timbers Providence Park 01:30:00 PM Apple TV / FOX

5 03/22/25 Minnesota United FC Allianz Field 01:30:00 PM Apple TV

6 03/29/25 Orlando City SC Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Churrofest

7 04/05/25 Real Salt Lake America First Field 01:30:00 PM Apple TV

8 04/12/25 Houston Dynamo FC Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV USC Appreciation

9 04/19/25 Austin FC Q2 Stadium 10:30:00 AM Apple TV / FOX

10 04/27/25 Portland Timbers Dignity Health Sports Park 02:00:00 PM Apple TV Youth Day

11 05/04/25 Sporting Kansas City Children's Mercy Park 04:00:00 PM Apple TV

12 05/10/25 New York Red Bulls Sports Illustrated Stadium 04:30:00 PM Apple TV

13 05/14/25 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 04:30:00 PM Apple TV

14 05/18/25 LAFC Dignity Health Sports Park 06:00:00 PM Apple TV

15 05/24/25 San Diego FC Snapdragon Stadium 01:30:00 PM Apple TV / FOX

16 05/28/25 San Jose Earthquakes Dignity Health Sports Park 07:00:00 PM Apple TV / FS1

17 05/31/25 Real Salt Lake Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Star Wars™ Night

18 06/14/25 St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park 01:30:00 PM Apple TV / FOX

19 06/25/25 Colorado Rapids Dick's Sporting Goods Park 06:30:00 PM Apple TV

20 06/28/25 San Jose Earthquakes Stanford Stadium 07:30:00 PM Apple TV

21 07/04/25 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV 4th of July Fireworks

22 07/12/25 D.C. United Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV

23 07/16/25 Austin FC Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV

24 07/19/25 LAFC BMO Stadium 07:30:00 PM Apple TV

25 07/25/25 Houston Dynamo FC Shell Energy Stadium 05:30:00 PM Apple TV

26 08/10/25 Seattle Sounders FC Dignity Health Sports Park 07:00:00 PM Apple TV / FS1 2005 Championship 20-year celebration

27 08/16/25 Inter Miami CF Chase Stadium 04:30:00 PM Apple TV

28 08/23/25 Colorado Rapids Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Marvel Night

29 08/30/25 FC Dallas Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Central American Heritage Celebration

30 09/13/25 Seattle Sounders FC Lumen Field 05:30:00 PM Apple TV

31 09/20/25 FC Cincinnati Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Mexican Heritage Celebration

32 09/27/25 Sporting Kansas City Dignity Health Sports Park 07:30:00 PM Apple TV Oktoberfest

33 10/04/25 FC Dallas Toyota Stadium 01:30:00 PM Apple TV

34 10/18/25 Minnesota United FC Dignity Health Sports Park 06:00:00 PM Apple TV Fan Appreciation Night

*Theme nights subject to change. Check Know Before You Go information as the game approaches.

